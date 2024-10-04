Michael "Harry-O" Harris Challenges U.S. Presidential Candidates to Commit to Putting an End to Fleeting Promises

The Michael Harris O-Plan Highlights The Access and Redemption Agenda For Overlooked Communities
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michael "Harry-O" Harris, founder of Godfather Entertainment, the parent company of Death Row Records, helped launch the careers of legendary hip-hop artists Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Tupac Shakur. After being silent for three years since receiving a Presidential commuted prison sentence in 2021, Harry O sends a message to U.S. Presidential candidates.
The Michael "Harry O" Harris O-Plan Challenge is a challenge for anyone seeking to be President of the United States of America to commit to the following policy proposals to end fleeting promises of hope and change. Harry O grew up in South Central Los Angeles and knows every aspect of being a young black man. He learned to hustle in legitimate and illegitimate businesses. The illegitimate ones came with a heavy price. In total, Harry O spent 33 years behind bars, spending time being housed on death row in San Quentin prison due to overcrowding. Once inside, Harry O took responsibility for the lifestyle that had landed him in prison. He committed himself to helping his community. While inside, Harry O became a co-founder of Death Row Records, but more importantly, he also helped create and co-found a variety of programs that changed the lives of thousands of incarcerated men and women. The decades went by, and just as Harry O changed, the country changed. What did not change was the community being disregarded or taken for granted by the political elites. Now, free after having his sentence commuted, he is on a mission. That mission is to ensure that the next President of the United States delivers for the community – that our votes mean something. Our choice must commit to uplifting our communities: better schools, more jobs, and not hope but commitment! The sort of commitment that makes America great for all! To achieve this, The O Policy Plan focuses on two platforms: The Access Agenda and The Redemption Agenda. Both are guided by one unifying goal: Dignity for the Community.
The Access Agenda creates access to opportunities for the community
- Promote economic self-sufficiency to end the vicious cycle of generational debt
- Incentivize responsible home ownership through the expansion of "rent to own" programs
- Develop a comprehensive and targeted economic empowerment program that fosters financial literacy, career development, and entrepreneurship education
- Expand workforce training for the jobs of the future
- Increase access to capital for the community by MORE than $500 billion
- Address barriers throughout the federal contracting process to create equal access for all contractors + incentivize state and local governments in the same
- Empower Community Development Financial Institutions to grow businesses and create generational wealth opportunities, breaking vicious cycles
- Optimize Opportunity Zones and other geographical tax incentives to maximize impact on local communities
- Expand educational opportunities for all communities
- Expand incentives for high-performing teachers to work in the schools that need it most and put a cap on the administrative budgets of school districts that receive federal funding to maximize funds going to students, not bureaucrats
- Expand school choice options for students in failing schools so that parents can choose the best education for their children, ensuring zip codes do not decide their future
- Allow Pell Grants to be used for short-term trade programs
The Redemption Agenda fosters stories of redemption within the community
- Advocate for hiring practices that promote seeking well-qualified applicants from the local community
- Incentivize accountable policing and the hosting of "Community Days" for the community to build meaningful relationships with law enforcement
- Pass a second round of reforms i.e., the 2nd Step or Next Step Act
- Look for opportunities to expand prison education and promote second chance hiring, reducing recidivism and increasing connectivity to the community
The O-Plan is a project of Our Community First Action, Inc. (OCFA), a non-profit focused on cultural approaches to boost awareness and engagement in overlooked communities. OCFA's goal is to demonstrate the power of the community's voice and promote bold policies that improve neighborhoods, families, and lives.
Community First is producing a series of concerts to bring our community together and show the collective power of our voices to elevate the Community.
For more information, check our website at www.communityfirstaction.org or social media on Instagram @communityfirstaction or X @cfirstaction.
About Michael "Harry O" Harris
Michael R. "Harry-O" Harris is a philanthropist and serial entrepreneur. From the East side of Los Angeles, Michael founded 11 different businesses by age 26, including Beverly Hills Leasing, Kartier Limousine Service, and Telesis Construction, which built several shopping centers, restaurants, and apartment buildings throughout Los Angeles. In the entertainment sector, he founded Y-Not Productions, which produced the Broadway play Checkmates, Denzel Washington's first Broadway role, and Stepping Into Tomorrow, created by Martin Luther King, Jr.'s daughter, Yolanda King, and Malcolm X's daughter, Attallah Shabazz.
Michael was incarcerated for 33 years in state and federal prison. While behind bars, he created Godfather Entertainment, the parent company of Death Row Records, which helped launch the careers of legendary hip-hop artists Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Tupac Shakur, and Keeping the Dream Alive Productions, which produced the award-winning documentary Welcome to Death Row. During this time, Mr. Harris also established or resurrected several organizations to help his fellow inmates with financial literacy, technology education, and other support and mentorship to reduce recidivism.
In 2021, Mr. Harris received a Presidential Commuted Sentence and was released from prison. Since his release, he has created Community One World, a nonprofit that supports community organizations focused on prison reform and equal access to opportunities. Mr. Harris also established Philanthropy TV (PTV), the first entertainment and media company that attracts, directs, and connects philanthropic dollars to national and global causes. As the founder of Our Community First Action Inc., he is dedicated to uniting the Black community's voice and highlighting initiatives that promote economic advancement.
Mr. Harris currently serves as Chief Operating Officer, and Co-Chief Executive Officer of the new Death Row Records as Chief Operating Officer, as well as Co-Chief Executive Officer of Death Row Pictures. In 2023, Godfather Entertainment hosted a star-studded Pre-Grammy event in Los Angeles. The guest list included Snoop Dogg, Wale, and Busta Rhymes, along with popular Afrobeat artists Yahdy Senesi and Cat Daddy. He is committed to improving future generations through entertainment, media, business, and philanthropy.
