Michael "Harry-O" Harris Challenges U.S. Presidential Candidates to Commit to Putting an End to Fleeting Promises

My O-Plan is a project of Our Community First Action Inc., a non-profit focused on cultural approaches to boost awareness and engagement in overlooked communities. OCFA's goal is to demonstrate the power of the community's voice promoting bold policies that improve neighborhoods, families & lives.

The Access Agenda creates access to opportunities for the community

Promote economic self-sufficiency to end the vicious cycle of generational debt

Incentivize responsible home ownership through the expansion of "rent to own" programs

Develop a comprehensive and targeted economic empowerment program that fosters financial literacy, career development, and entrepreneurship education

Expand workforce training for the jobs of the future

Increase access to capital for the community by MORE than $500 billion

Address barriers throughout the federal contracting process to create equal access for all contractors + incentivize state and local governments in the same

Empower Community Development Financial Institutions to grow businesses and create generational wealth opportunities, breaking vicious cycles

Optimize Opportunity Zones and other geographical tax incentives to maximize impact on local communities

Expand educational opportunities for all communities

Expand incentives for high-performing teachers to work in the schools that need it most and put a cap on the administrative budgets of school districts that receive federal funding to maximize funds going to students, not bureaucrats

Expand school choice options for students in failing schools so that parents can choose the best education for their children, ensuring zip codes do not decide their future

Allow Pell Grants to be used for short-term trade programs

The Redemption Agenda fosters stories of redemption within the community

Advocate for hiring practices that promote seeking well-qualified applicants from the local community

Incentivize accountable policing and the hosting of "Community Days" for the community to build meaningful relationships with law enforcement

Pass a second round of reforms i.e., the 2nd Step or Next Step Act

Look for opportunities to expand prison education and promote second chance hiring, reducing recidivism and increasing connectivity to the community

Community First is producing a series of concerts to bring our community together and show the collective power of our voices to elevate the Community.

For more information, check our website at www.communityfirstaction.org or social media on Instagram @communityfirstaction or X @cfirstaction.

Community First is producing a series of concerts to bring our community together and show the collective power of our voices to elevate the Community.

For more information, check our website at www.communityfirstaction.org or social media on Instagram @communityfirstaction or X @cfirstaction.

About Michael "Harry O" Harris

Michael R. "Harry-O" Harris is a philanthropist and serial entrepreneur. From the East side of Los Angeles, Michael founded 11 different businesses by age 26, including Beverly Hills Leasing, Kartier Limousine Service, and Telesis Construction, which built several shopping centers, restaurants, and apartment buildings throughout Los Angeles. In the entertainment sector, he founded Y-Not Productions, which produced the Broadway play Checkmates, Denzel Washington's first Broadway role, and Stepping Into Tomorrow, created by Martin Luther King, Jr.'s daughter, Yolanda King, and Malcolm X's daughter, Attallah Shabazz.

Michael was incarcerated for 33 years in state and federal prison. While behind bars, he created Godfather Entertainment, the parent company of Death Row Records, which helped launch the careers of legendary hip-hop artists Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Tupac Shakur, and Keeping the Dream Alive Productions, which produced the award-winning documentary Welcome to Death Row. During this time, Mr. Harris also established or resurrected several organizations to help his fellow inmates with financial literacy, technology education, and other support and mentorship to reduce recidivism.

In 2021, Mr. Harris received a Presidential Commuted Sentence and was released from prison. Since his release, he has created Community One World, a nonprofit that supports community organizations focused on prison reform and equal access to opportunities. Mr. Harris also established Philanthropy TV (PTV), the first entertainment and media company that attracts, directs, and connects philanthropic dollars to national and global causes. As the founder of Our Community First Action Inc., he is dedicated to uniting the Black community's voice and highlighting initiatives that promote economic advancement.

Mr. Harris currently serves as Chief Operating Officer, and Co-Chief Executive Officer of the new Death Row Records as Chief Operating Officer, as well as Co-Chief Executive Officer of Death Row Pictures. In 2023, Godfather Entertainment hosted a star-studded Pre-Grammy event in Los Angeles. The guest list included Snoop Dogg, Wale, and Busta Rhymes, along with popular Afrobeat artists Yahdy Senesi and Cat Daddy. He is committed to improving future generations through entertainment, media, business, and philanthropy.

