Michael J. Broderick Named General Manager of Red Earth Casino, Ushering in a New Era of Excellence

We look forward to seeing his dynamic approach drive our mission of excellence and growth. Post this

In his new role, Mr. Broderick will oversee all aspects of Red Earth Casino's operations, focusing on delivering exceptional guest experiences, fostering a culture of innovation, and positioning the casino for future success for the Tribe and the stakeholders he serves.

Matthew Krystall, President of Torres Martinez Gaming Corporation Board of Directors, expressed confidence in Broderick's leadership, stating:

"Michael's extensive expertise, strategic vision, and deep understanding of the gaming and hospitality landscape make him an exceptional choice to lead Red Earth Casino. We look forward to seeing his dynamic approach drive our mission of excellence and growth."

Michael J. Broderick shared his enthusiasm for the opportunity, saying:

"It is an honor to join Red Earth Casino and work alongside the dedicated team and tribal leadership. Together, we will build on the casino's legacy of success, delivering unparalleled experiences for our guests while fostering economic growth for the Tribe and the surrounding community."

Mr. Broderick's professional accomplishments are complemented by a robust educational background. He earned a bachelor's degree and M.B.A. in Business Management from California Coast University in Santa Ana, California and an associate degree in Business Administration from Corporacion Nacional de Educación Profesional in Santiago, Chile. He is a Harvard University Graduate School-certified professional and a former degree candidate at Harvard University Extension School.

A proud United States Marine Corps veteran, Mr. Broderick is also a published author and exhibited painter, showcasing his creativity and passion both inside and outside casino gaming and hospitality.

Under Mr. Broderick's leadership, Red Earth Casino is poised to enhance its reputation as a top destination for entertainment, social responsibility, and gaming excellence.

About Red Earth Casino and Travel Center

Red Earth Casino and Travel Center, conveniently located in Thermal, California, on CA Highway 86 between Indio and Brawley, just north of Salton Sea Beach, is Southern California's premier gaming and entertainment destination. Featuring over 350 of the newest slot and gaming machines, diverse dining options, and top-tier amenities, Red Earth Casino offers an unparalleled experience for visitors.

Dedicated to exceptional customer service, a clean and safe environment, and exciting promotions with valuable rewards, Red Earth Casino has earned its reputation as a preferred destination for thrilling casino entertainment.

Proudly owned and operated by the Torres Martinez Desert Cahuilla Indians through the Torres Martinez Gaming Corporation, Red Earth Casino embodies the Tribe's commitment to quality and community.

For more information, visit www.redearthcasino.com.

Media Contact

Jacqueline Zavala, Red Earth Casino, 1 7603951200 7133, [email protected], www.redearthcasino.com

SOURCE Red Earth Casino