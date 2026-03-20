Michael J. Goldstein, Esq. and Andrew Felipe Garcia, Esq. Named to the 2026 New Jersey Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists

Goldstein & Goldstein, LLP is proud to announce that Partner Michael J. Goldstein, Esq. has been selected to the 2026 New Jersey Super Lawyers list, and Associate Andrew Felipe Garcia, Esq. has been named to the 2026 New Jersey Rising Stars list. These honors reflect their continued commitment to advocating for injured clients throughout the Garden State.

EAST ORANGE, N.J., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michael J. Goldstein, Esq. – 2026 New Jersey Super Lawyers

Michael J. Goldstein, Esq. has once again been named to the New Jersey Super Lawyers list, marking his continued recognition among the state's top personal injury attorneys.

Mr. Goldstein is certified by the Supreme Court of New Jersey as a Certified Civil Trial Attorney, a distinction earned by a limited number of attorneys who demonstrate substantial trial experience, advanced legal knowledge, and peer recognition. He represents clients who have suffered serious injuries in motor vehicle accidents, slip and fall incidents, premises liability cases, third-party Workers' Compensation claims, and wrongful death matters.

Known for his meticulous preparation and strong courtroom advocacy, Mr. Goldstein has recovered millions of dollars in compensation for his clients. His practice is rooted in holding negligent parties accountable and helping injured individuals secure the financial resources they need to move forward.

Andrew Felipe Garcia, Esq. – 2026 New Jersey Rising Stars

Andrew Felipe Garcia, Esq. has been selected to the 2026 New Jersey Rising Stars list for his work in personal injury law.

A first-generation lawyer of Peruvian descent, Mr. Garcia handles complex cases involving car accidents, slip and fall accidents, and third-party Workers' Compensation. Having faced hardship as a child immigrant, he understands the challenges many of his clients experience, a perspective that shapes his advocacy and fuels his empathy, determination, and a strong sense of justice.

Mr. Garcia prioritizes clear communication and guides clients through the legal process in both English and Spanish. He ensures that clients know he is fully invested in pursuing justice for the wrongs they have endured and never backs down until he secures the compensation they deserve for their injuries. Through honest guidance and dedicated advocacy, he works to ensure clients feel supported and confident that they are not facing their legal battles alone.

About Super Lawyers and Rising Stars

Super Lawyers is a national rating service that recognizes outstanding attorneys across more than 70 practice areas. Selection is based on a patented, multi-phase process that includes peer nominations, independent research, and evaluations of professional achievement.

The Rising Stars list is a companion designation that recognizes exceptional attorneys who are under 40 or have been in practice for 10 years or less. Like Super Lawyers, Rising Stars candidates undergo the same rigorous selection process.

About Goldstein & Goldstein, LLP

Goldstein & Goldstein, LLP is a full-service personal injury law firm based in East Orange, New Jersey. The firm represents individuals and families in serious injury and wrongful death matters throughout the surrounding communities. To learn more or to schedule a free consultation, call 973-400-4000 or visit www.goldsteinlaw.com.

The awards and accolades displayed on this website were issued to the attorneys or the entire law firm by the respective providers of these honors. Please note that no aspect of this advertisement has been approved by the Supreme Court of New Jersey. A description of the Super Lawyers selection methodology can be found by clicking here.

Media Contact

Michael Goldstein, Goldstein & Goldstein, LLP, 1 973-400-4000, [email protected], https://goldsteinlaw.com/

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