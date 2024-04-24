Michael J. Gopin to Support Local Inclusive Employer Gozo's Ice Cream with Charitable Donation

Attorney Michael J. Gopin supports Gozo's Ice Cream, an El Paso shop employing individuals with IDD, with a charitable donation to foster inclusive employment.
EL PASO, TEXAS, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a heartwarming display of community support and advocacy for inclusivity, Attorney Michael J. Gopin of the Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin, PLLC, is set to visit Gozo's Ice Cream, an El Paso ice cream shop known for its commitment to employing individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). The visit will be covered by KFOX news and will feature a donation to help further the impactful work being done by Gozo's Ice Cream.
Gozo's Ice Cream, located at 601 N. Oregon St., Suite 1, El Paso, TX 79901, has become a beacon of positivity in the community by providing employment opportunities to individuals with IDD, enabling them to develop valuable life skills in a supportive environment. Approximately 80% of Gozo's employees are individuals with IDD, handling everything from production to customer service. More about Gozo's can be found on their website at http://www.gozos.com.
Michael J. Gopin's donation aims to support Gozo's mission and contribute to the sustainability of this vital social enterprise. "Supporting an organization like Gozo's Ice Cream is not just about the financial contribution. It's about recognizing and fostering the incredible impact that inclusive employment practices have on our community and the lives of individuals with disabilities," said Michael Gopin.
The event underscores the Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin, PLLC's commitment to community involvement and social responsibility, aligning with their longstanding dedication to helping the people of El Paso in various capacities, both in and out of the courtroom.
Members of the community are encouraged to visit and support the business, experiencing firsthand the positive impact Gozo's Ice Cream is making in El Paso.
For more information about the Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin, PLLC, and their community initiatives, please visit http://www.michaelgopin.com.
About the Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin, PLLC
For more than 30+ years, the Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin, PLLC have been dedicated to providing legal representation to those who have been injured due to the negligence of others. With a focus on personal injury, including auto accidents, workplace injuries, and wrongful death cases, the firm prides itself on advocating vigorously for the compensation its clients deserve.
