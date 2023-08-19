Michael K. Grife and Catherine C. Darlson of The Grife Law Firm Recognized by Best Lawyers®

Boca Raton Personal Injury Lawyer Michael K. Grife has been included in The Best Lawyers in America® and Boca Raton Personal Injury Lawyer Catherine C. Darlson has been included in the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America 2024 editions.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Grife Law Firm is pleased to announce that Michael K. Grife has been included in The Best Lawyers in America® and Catherine C. Darlson has been included in the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America 2024 editions. Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence.

"The rigorous Purely Peer Review methodology of Best Lawyers has ensured the integrity and esteem of our legal recognitions for more than 40 years," said Best Lawyers CEO Phillip Greer. "It is with great pleasure that we continue to provide potential clients with the pinnacle measurement of credibility through our Best Lawyers awards as they search for counsel. Congratulations to Michael Grife on his inclusion in the milestone 30th edition of The Best Lawyers in America and to Catherine Darlson on her "Ones to Watch" accolades."

Michael K. Grife was selected by his peers to the 30th edition of The Best Lawyers in America for his work in Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs. Catherine C. Darlson was included in the fourth edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America for Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Plaintiffs, Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs and Product Liability Litigation – (Defendants and Plaintiffs).

Specializing in the areas of Personal Injury and Medical Malpractice, Michael K. Grife is a pre-eminent trial attorney in Boca Raton. He has dedicated his entire career to exclusively representing the severely injured and loved ones of those who have been killed due to the recklessness of others. Grife routinely takes on insurance companies and corporate conglomerates, using his knowledge and assets to reverse the playing field in his clients' favor. Throughout his career, he has served as lead counsel on numerous Multi-Million Dollar and Million Dollar recoveries for his clients.

Catherine C. Darlson is a Shareholder at The Grife Law Firm since 2021. She is an experienced litigation and trial attorney who has spent her entire career exclusively representing victims injured by medical malpractice, car and truck accidents, unsafe premises and roads, and dangerous and defective products. In addition, she has handled complex commercial, class action, and insurance bad faith claims, and has represented individual whistleblowers in fraud claims against pharmaceutical and other corporations. Darlson is committed to providing passionate, fearless, and creative representation, without compromise, and through her relentlessness and dedication has recovered millions of dollars for her injured clients and their families.

Grife founded The Grife Law Firm in 2014 with one goal in mind: to provide top-level legal representation to the injured. To that end, The Grife Law Firm measures its success by the results it achieves for its clients, constantly striving to achieve the highest verdicts and settlement amounts possible. Attorney Michael K. Grife is honored to have received prestigious recognition for his work on behalf of the injured.

Best Lawyers has earned the respect of the profession, the media and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals. Lawyers on The Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America lists are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers based on professional expertise and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing.

About The Grife Law Firm

The Grife Law Firm, based in beautiful South Florida, represents victims of automobile crashes, truck crashes, premises liability (slip and fall) accidents, cruise ship accidents and medical malpractice. Our firm was founded with the mission to provide clients with top-notch legal representation aimed at maximizing your financial recovery while offering a luxurious, comforting environment. Attorney Michael K. Grife is a Life Member of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, limited only to attorneys two litigate as lead counsel a case that resolves for $2,000,000 or more. Mr. Grife is also in the Bar Register of Preeminent Lawyers. Catherine C. Darlson is admitted to practice law in California as well as Florida (including admissions to federal practice in Florida's Southern and Northern Districts).

About Best Lawyers

Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected lawyer ranking service in the world. For more than 40 years, Best Lawyers has assisted those in need of legal services to identify the lawyers best qualified to represent them in distant jurisdictions or unfamiliar specialties. Best Lawyers awards are published in leading local, regional and national publications across the globe.

Lawyers who are nominated for consideration are voted on by currently recognized Best Lawyers working in the same practice area and located in the same geographic region. Our awards and recognitions are based purely on the feedback we receive from these top lawyers. Those who receive high peer reviews undergo a thorough verification process to make sure they are currently still in private practice. Only then can these top lawyers be recognized by Best Lawyers.

Media Contact

Michael K. Grife, The Grife Law Firm, 1 561-998-0770, [email protected], https://www.thegrifelawfirm.com/

SOURCE The Grife Law Firm