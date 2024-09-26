Michael Kidd-Gilchrist Is the 2024 Recipient of ASHA's Prestigious Annie Glenn Award

Award will be presented at ASHA's December Convention

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, an advocate for persons who stutter and a former college basketball national champion who went on to play in the National Basketball Association, will be honored with the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association's (ASHA) Annie Glenn Award at the organization's convention in Seattle, Washington this December.

Named after the late Annie Glenn, a devoted champion for people with communication disorders, the award is presented to individuals who do much the same. Since the first award was presented to the late actor James Earl Jones in 1987, other recipients have included "Miracle on the Hudson" pilot Captain Chesley (Sully) Sullenberger; President Joe Biden; former National Football League player Steve Gleason and his wife Michel Gleason; former U.S. Representative Gabby Giffords and her husband U.S. Senator Mark Kelly; and actor Julie Andrews.

Kidd-Gilchrist is the CEO of Change & Impact, a nonprofit organization he founded in 2021 which is dedicated to improving health care access for individuals who stutter and expanding the resources available to them. He travels the country on the Change & Impact Stuttering Awareness Tour—speaking at universities and colleges; visiting children's hospitals; conducting free continuing education programs; and hosting events for individuals who stutter.

Additionally, Kidd-Gilchrist is a voice for the stuttering community before federal and state legislators. Last year on Capitol Hill, he facilitated the establishment of the Bipartisan Unified Voices Caucus, which advocates for individuals with communication challenges and primarily focuses on stuttering. This year, Kentucky passed a state mandate that would require insurance plans to include coverage for habilitative and rehabilitative speech therapy treatment for childhood stuttering—the first such requirement ever, according to Change & Impact. Kidd-Gilchrist is continuing to advocate in bipartisan ways for similar results in eight other states.

"We are very pleased to honor Michael with this year's Annie Award," said ASHA 2024 Tena L. McNamara, AuD, CCC-A/SLP. "His advocacy is very inspiring as well as critical for bringing about positive change. Congratulations, Michael. We look forward to honoring you in Seattle."

