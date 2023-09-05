Michael Mckeever's Killer Dark Comedy "Clark Gable Slept Here" arrives in Wilton Manors Florida

Ronnie Larsen Presents in association with Plays of Wilton (POW) announces its next production to be a killer new comedy "CLARK GABLE SLEPT HERE" created by two of South Florida's biggest theatrical superstars, written by and starring Michael McKeever, and directed by Stuart Meltzer. To be performed, September 21 – October 15, at The Foundry, 2306 N. Dixie Highway, Wilton Manors, Florida. WARNING THIS CONTAINS NUDITY
Hollywood's hiding a lot more in the closet than Tom Ford tuxedos, and megastar agent Jarrod Hilliard is determined to keep it that way, in the new comedy "Clark Gable Slept Here." When the corpse of a naked male prostitute is found in his client's hotel room during the Golden Globe Awards, Hilliard and hotel manager Gage Holland are left to sweep things under the rug. Time to call in some favors…But, when you work in the make-believe world of movies, everyone's acting, and nothing is what it seems in this hilarious jet-black comedy about what it means to be a "man" in Hollywood.
"I'm super excited to be producing "Clark Gable Slept Here" because, it's a comedy about a gay hooker and I love comedies about gay naked hookers. Also, we're reteaming with playwright Michael McKeever, who wrote the hilarious award-winning script, and it's also being directed by Stuart Meltzer, who has given us a string of hits at The Foundry, including "Grindr Mom," "The Actors," and "Red Speedo." In addition to Michael McKeever, it stars Tom Wahl, who was so great in "The Code" last season. We love Tom Wahl and we're so thrilled he's returning to The Foundry where he belongs," said Ronnie Larsen
