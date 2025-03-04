Michael Ni Joins Constellation Research as Vice President and Principal Analyst to Lead Data to AI-driven Decision Automation Coverage

"We are really honored and excited to have Mike join us. His level of expertise, practitioner point of view, and understanding of how data comes together is critical for our clients in this transition to the age of AI." Post this

Ni brings over 25 years of executive experience in driving AI-driven decision automation, analytics platforms, and data strategies. His research will cover the evolving Data-to-Decisions landscape:

AI & Decision Automation: Moving AI beyond pilot projects to enterprise-scale automation.

Data & Analytics Platforms: Navigating the shift from static BI dashboards to intelligent conversations.

Real-Time Intelligence & Decisioning: Embedding AI-driven insights into daily business operations.

Data Integration & Orchestration: Fixing data silos before AI makes them worse.

The appointment of Ni reinforces Constellation's ongoing commitment to providing strategic guidance to companies seeking to transform their business and disrupt markets by understanding, adopting, and leveraging future-forward strategies.

"We are really honored and excited to have Mike join us. His level of expertise, practitioner point of view, and understanding of how data comes together is critical for our clients in this transition to the age of AI. Mike brings systems thinking paired with the ability to bring the future to market," noted R "Ray" Wang, CEO and founder of Constellation Research. "As Constellation continues its expansion, we will continue to invest in high caliber individuals who bring a rich tapestry of experiences that add unique value to our clients. Our clients expect deeper expertise from industry analysts and individuals they can partner with to co-innovate and co-create with."

Ni previously served product and GTM executive roles at Oracle, Coveo, and RichRelevance, he brings a practitioner's lens to enterprise AI adoption—bridging strategy with execution. He holds engineering degrees from MIT and Stanford, and a MBA from Harvard.

ABOUT CONSTELLATION RESEARCH

Constellation Research is a technology research and advisory firm based in Silicon Valley. We deliver strategic guidance to companies seeking to transform their businesses through the early adoption of disruptive technology. Our analysts draw on their experiences as practitioners to deliver pragmatic advice to CXOs leading digital transformation within their organizations. Clients include board of directors, C-suite executives, line-of-business leaders, and IT visionaries who are not afraid to challenge the status quo. Our mission is to conduct research on emerging technologies, identify and validate trends, and empower our clients to succeed in the digital economy. Constellation Research also hosts DisrupTV, a show hosted by our founder R "Ray" Wang, which features disruptive leaders and reaches 40k+ viewers each week.

Media Contact

Elle Froze, Constellation Research, 414-254-3525, [email protected], https://www.constellationr.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Constellation Research