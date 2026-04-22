Michael Peterman of VeraData named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 Florida Finalist By EY US

"Being named a finalist for Entrepreneur Of The Year is an incredible honor, not just for me, but for the entire VeraData team," said Michael Peterman, founder and CEO of VeraData. Post this

"Being named a finalist for Entrepreneur Of The Year is an incredible honor, not just for me, but for the entire VeraData team," said Michael Peterman, founder and CEO of VeraData. "We built this company on the belief that data science, done right, can transform the way nonprofits connect with donors and sustain their missions. This recognition reflects what's possible when you combine deep expertise with a genuine commitment to the sector, and I'm grateful to every client, partner, and team member who's been part of that journey."

Entrepreneur Of The Year honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company, transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory, and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.

This year's Florida finalists represent many industries, including technology, consumer products, manufacturing, finance and more. Michael has spent 20 years actually building in this space, not just talking about it.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 12 during a special celebration in Miami and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the national judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, where high-growth CEOs, Fortune 1000 executives and investors converge to shape the future of business.

About VeraData

VeraData is the originator of Donor Science™, pioneering the use of AI, machine learning, and behavioral data to help nonprofits acquire more donors and generate more revenue. VeraData blends Donor Science, Creative Science, and Media Science through its partner agencies Teal Media (creative and digital storytelling) and Faircom New York (integrated fundraising strategy and donor communications). With capabilities spanning predictive analytics, creative strategy, direct mail production, and data-driven optimization, VeraData equips mission-driven organizations to turn insights into impact and achieve stronger fundraising results. For more information, visit VeraData.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year® has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 80 countries and territories globally.

The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum® in November where national finalists and award winners are announced. The national overall winner represents the US at the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® competition. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

About EY

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.

Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.

EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.

All in to shape the future with confidence.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, Cresa, LLC, Marsh USA, SAP, and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. In Florida, sponsors also include ADP and Selective Insight– regional Silver sponsors.

Media Contact

Joey Mechelle Farqué, VeraData, 1 918-373-9144, [email protected], veradata.com

SOURCE VeraData