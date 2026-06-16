Michael Peterman of VeraData named EY US Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 Florida Award winner

"Entrepreneurship is a team sport … nobody accomplishes anything meaningful alone. I have been blessed with an incredible team that bought into this vision, believes in it every single day and works tirelessly to support our clients' missions." - Michael Peterman, founder and CEO of VeraData Post this

"This is a humbling experience," said Michael Peterman, founder and CEO of VeraData. "Entrepreneurship is a team sport … nobody accomplishes anything meaningful alone. I have been blessed with an incredible team that bought into this vision, believes in it every single day, and works tirelessly to support our clients' missions. I am also profoundly grateful to the nonprofits who trust us to diverge from the traditional and leverage data, analytics and technology to guide decisioning. This honor belongs to all of them."

Now in its 41st year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. It celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or raised outside capital to grow their company, transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.

Regional winners were chosen by an independent panel of past winners, top CEOs and business leaders. Judges assessed candidates on long-term value creation, entrepreneurial spirit, purpose-driven commitment, and significant growth and impact.

"I have watched Michael work for years, and what he has built is extraordinary," said Michael Kulpinsky, Chief Operating Officer of VeraData Holdings. "It was his passion, his drive, and his unwavering belief in what this company could become that made me want to be part of it. I couldn't be more honored to watch him receive this recognition. He has earned every bit of it."

As a Florida award winner, Peterman will now be considered by the national judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, where high-growth CEOs, Fortune 1000 executives and investors converge to shape the future of business. The National Overall Award winner will move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in May 2027.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized the leadership of entrepreneurs such as:

Jason McGowan, Crumbl Cookies

Reid Hoffman | Jeff Weiner, LinkedIn Corp.

Saeju Jeong, Noom

Allison Ellsworth | Stephen Ellsworth, Poppi

Jitendra Mohan | Sanjay Gajendra | Casey Morrison, Astera Labs

Shelly Ibach, Sleep Number

Howard Schultz, Starbucks Coffee Company

Holly Thaggard | Amanda Baldwin, Supergoop!

Jodi L. Berg, Vita-Mix Corporation

Michael Happe, Winnebago Industries

Arthur Blank, Atlanta Falcons, The Home Depot, Georgia Force

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, Cresa, LLC, Marsh Risk, SAP and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. In Florida, sponsors also include regional Gold sponsor, Selective Insight and regional Silver sponsor, ADP.

About VeraData

VeraData is the originator of Donor Science™, pioneering the use of AI, machine learning, and behavioral data to help nonprofits acquire more donors and generate more revenue. VeraData blends Donor Science, Creative Science, and Media Science through its partner agencies Teal Media (creative and digital storytelling) and Faircom New York (integrated fundraising strategy and donor communications). With capabilities spanning predictive analytics, creative strategy, direct mail production, and data-driven optimization, VeraData equips mission-driven organizations to turn insights into impact and achieve stronger fundraising results. For more information, visit VeraData.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year® has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 60 countries and territories globally.

The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum® in November where national finalists and award winners are announced. The national overall winner represents the US at the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ competition. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

EY | Building a better working world

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.

Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.

EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.

All in to shape the future with confidence.

EY refers to the global organization and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

EY refers to the global organization and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law, where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

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This material has been prepared for general informational purposes only and is not intended to be relied upon as accounting, tax, legal or professional advice. Please refer to your advisors for specific advice.

Media Contact

Joey Mechelle Farqué, VeraData, 1 918-373-9144, [email protected], https://www.veradata.com/

SOURCE VeraData