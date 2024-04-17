Michael Skidmore to Lead 360 Advanced's New Global Alliance Program

"His extensive experience, proven track record of success, and specialization in security and compliance make him a valuable asset to our organization as we continue to grow and expand our Global Alliance Channel Program," said Matthew McNulty, Chief Revenue Officer at 360 Advanced. Post this

Michael's specialization in security and compliance, with close to 10 years of focus in this area, equips him with specialized expertise crucial for organizations in today's cybersecurity landscape. His understanding of regulatory requirements and ability to develop strategic solutions align well with 360 Advanced's commitment to providing valuable insights and solutions to clients.

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael Skidmore to our team as the Global Alliance Manager," said Matthew McNulty, Chief Revenue Officer at 360 Advanced. "His extensive experience, proven track record of success, and specialization in security and compliance make him a valuable asset to our organization as we continue to grow and expand our Global Alliance Channel Program."

Michael Skidmore expressed his excitement about joining 360 Advanced, stating, "360 has positioned itself very well for the evolving landscape of the Security and Compliance industry. And because of that, the opportunity to bring a new creative approach to alliances in the space is what excited me most about taking this role."

Michael's emphasis on building trusted relationships and alignment with 360 Advanced's mission further strengthens the company's efforts in fostering long-term relationships with clients and stakeholders.

