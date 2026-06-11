Michael Tchong Relaunches Ubertrends as a Living Book Site for the AI Era

Ubertrends was built to explain the forces that make the future feel faster. The relaunch turns that work into a living book site for the AI era, where readers can connect today's headlines to the deeper patterns driving them. Post this

"Ubertrends was built to explain the forces that make the future feel faster," said Michael Tchong. "The relaunch turns that work into a living book site for the AI era, where readers can connect today's headlines to the deeper patterns driving them."

The relaunch arrives as artificial intelligence moves from novelty to operating layer. AI is changing how people research, write, analyze, build, learn, sell, and manage work. Ubertrends gives readers a broader lens for understanding that shift, connecting AI to older and larger forces including acceleration, personalization, digital lifestyle change, media fragmentation, automation, and the rise of solo leverage.

The new site will feature essays, frameworks, field notes, and updated trend analysis organized around Tchong's core Ubertrends methodology. Rather than chasing daily news, Ubertrends is designed to make big patterns easier to see, remember, and apply.

What The Relaunched Site Will Feature

Ubertrends is designed as a structured resource for readers, executives, founders, marketers, creators, analysts, educators, and AI-forward operators seeking to understand the deeper forces behind rapid change. The site will publish:

Trend frameworks and essays – Connecting current events to long-wave cultural and technological forces

Field notes and analysis – Tracking how AI, automation, media, and digital behavior are changing daily life and business

Historical context – Showing how older Ubertrends help explain the current AI moment

Founder perspectives – Connecting Michael Tchong's foresight work to current product experiments and AI-native operations

Practical lenses – Helping readers move from scattered signals to clearer strategic interpretation

The relaunch also anchors a broader 2026 publishing and product sequence from Tchong focused on AI-native work, intelligent organizations, and the rise of solo operators using agentic systems to turn knowledge into practical operating leverage.

"Ubertrends explains the forces," Tchong said. "Solo Trillion Orchestra shows what one person can do when those forces become practical operating leverage. The through line is simple: the future is no longer something we observe from a distance. It is something individuals can now orchestrate."

The relaunched Ubertrends site is available at https://ubertrends.com.

Why Now: From AI Headlines To Operating Reality

The broader AI conversation has been dominated by tools, model releases, and short-term productivity claims. Ubertrends focuses on the larger pattern: AI is becoming part of the operating layer of work, media, culture, and organizational life.

As that shift accelerates, leaders and operators face a different set of questions. What forces are actually reshaping behavior? Which changes are temporary noise, and which are becoming infrastructure? How do AI, automation, digital media, and time compression combine to alter the way people work, learn, buy, communicate, and build?

Ubertrends will address these questions with a consistent emphasis on pattern recognition, historical context, and practical interpretation, without falling for the demo effect.

About Ubertrends LLC

Ubertrends LLC (ubertrends.com) provides trend intelligence and strategic insight at the intersection of technology, culture, media, and innovation. Founded by futurist and entrepreneur Michael Tchong, Ubertrends helps leaders and organizations anticipate systemic shifts and translate emerging signals into actionable strategy.

About Michael Tchong

Michael Tchong is a futurist, trend analyst, entrepreneur, founder of Ubertrends and SoloTrillion.ai, creator of the Solo Trillion Orchestra, and host of The Solo Trillion Experiment. His work explores cultural acceleration, emerging technology, AI-native operations, digital transformation, and the future of human productivity.

Media Contact

Contact Michael Tchong at [email protected] or visit https://ubertrends.com.

Media Contact

Michael Tchong, Ubertrends LLC, 1 8009292665, [email protected], https://ubertrends.com

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SOURCE Ubertrends LLC