Michele Foods Celebrates 40th Anniversary of Providing "Good Over Everything" Syrups

As founder of Michele Foods, her namesake brand has made her the "Real Mother of Syrups." Having appeared on Oprah three times, she has the secret recipes for delicious syrups and runs the first Black woman-owned syrup company.

"I've inherited a strong work ethic and a passion for crafting sweet, flavorful syrups unlike others on the market," said Hoskins. "I'm part of a long line of strong women who enjoy using syrups in many of my recipes that are generations in the making!

"These recipes were passed down to me at a low point in my life. As a young Black woman from the Southside of Chicago, I was going through a divorce and was a single mom to three daughters. The syrup recipes were a life lesson in moving on and creating a new chapter to support my family and pay homage to the women before and after."

Hoskin's great-great-great grandmother, America Washington, was a freed slave in the late 1800s who developed a recipe for syrup out of churned butter, honey and cream as an alternative to molasses. Michele Foods offers three flavors today: Honey Crème, Maple Crème, and Butter Pecan varieties. The syrups are more than just for waffles and pancakes. Cooks use them as a condiment as well. It's truly a "Sweet family Legacy in a Bottle"

From working out of her mom's basement, hand pouring syrup with a funnel into bottles, to today with national distribution in over 10,000 stores, Hoskins notes it's the stuff that dreams are made of and an excellent example of never giving up. She is grateful to represent women-owned businesses and the African American community.

For more information, visit http://www.michelefoods.com.

About Michele Foods:

Founded by Michele Hoskins, Michele Foods is the first Black woman-owned syrup company, offering three delicious gourmet options made from secret family recipes dating back to the late 1800s.

