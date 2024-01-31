Michele Foods Pays Tribute to Black History Month With its 40th Anniversary Gourmet Syrup Gift Box and HBCU Scholarships

"As a single mom from the Southside of Chicago who needed to elevate my circumstances for myself and my children, I feel proud of what I have accomplished and will continue to mentor other Black women to do the same." Post this

The 40th Anniversary Gift Box features Michele's Gourmet Maple Creme and Butter Pecan syrups along with Michele's Gourmet Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix. Cooks regularly use the syrups as condiments in their recipes, adding a touch of sweetness and unique flavor to their creations. You can pour it over Fried Chicken, Ice Cream, Ribs and much more!

"When designing the gift box, I couldn't help but be genuinely grateful for inheriting not only these delicious recipes but also an ethos from strong women in my family never to give up and use their talents for something better," said Hoskins. "As a single mom from the Southside of Chicago who needed to elevate my circumstances for myself and my children, I feel proud of what I have accomplished and will continue to mentor other Black women to do the same."

Hoskins has an unwavering commitment to honoring the recipes passed down to her. She regularly encourages younger generations in the Black communities to pursue their educational and business interests. She has appeared on Oprah three times, discussing the secret recipes that made her the first Black woman-owned syrup company. From working out of her mom's basement, hand pouring syrup with a funnel into bottles, to today with national distribution in over 7,000 stores, Hoskins exemplifies the American Dream.

Michele Foods offers three flavors today: Honey Crème, Maple Crème, and Butter Pecan varieties. For more information and to purchase, visit http://www.michelefoods.com.

About Michele Foods:

Founded by Michele Hoskins, Michele Foods is the first Black woman-owned syrup company, offering three delicious gourmet options made from secret family recipes dating back to the late 1800s.

