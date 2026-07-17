Michelle Beckham of Baldwin & Mobile Counties Named 2026 Nappie Award Winner for Best Realtor - Residential

"This recognition comes directly from the people and communities I've had the privilege to serve." — Michelle Beckham, Broker, Beckham Team Post this

Licensed as an Alabama REALTOR® since 2005, Beckham has spent more than two decades representing buyers and sellers throughout Baldwin and Mobile Counties. During that time, she has built a reputation for exceptional market knowledge, responsive communication, strong negotiation skills, and unwavering client service.

Her sustained success has also earned industry recognition. Michelle was named Bellator Real Estate's #1 Overall Sales Producer company-wide in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 — a track record reflecting more than a decade of consistent, top-tier performance.

Bellator Real Estate, the brokerage Beckham proudly represents, was the #1 real estate company in Baldwin and Mobile Counties in 2025, closing 1,232 transaction sides, marketing 835 listings, and exceeding $532.7 million in closed sales volume.

"Wow, being recognized by such a fun, local publication as Lagniappe Magazine is such an honor! It makes me proud to be a local, recognized by locals," Beckham said. "Thank you to everyone who voted, and to every client, friend, family member, and real estate professional I've had the pleasure of doing business with these many years."

The Beckham Team combines deep local market expertise with a comprehensive marketing strategy that includes:

Licensed Alabama REALTOR® since 2005 — 20+ years dedicated to the same Baldwin and Mobile County communities

Top-tier professional real estate photography

Professionally produced property videos with music and engaging presentation

Targeted digital advertising

Extensive online exposure and listing syndication

Unrivaled search engine visibility (SEO)

Social media marketing; and

Personalized communication throughout every stage of the transaction

Backed by Bellator Real Estate's marketing and exposure of 190+ agents, the #1 real estate company in Baldwin & Mobile Counties by 2025 closed sales volume.

Strong Client Reviews and Reputation

The Beckham Team has earned strong client feedback across major real estate platforms, including:

More than 180 five-star reviews on Zillow

46 five-star reviews on Google

These reviews reflect a consistent track record of client satisfaction across Baldwin County. Clients frequently highlight the team's local market knowledge, communication and responsiveness, negotiation expertise, and professionalism throughout the transaction process.

"Awards are incredibly meaningful, but what means the most to me is the trust our clients place in us," Beckham added. "Many of our clients become lifelong friends, and there's no greater compliment than having them return years later or recommend us to their family and friends. I'm truly grateful for every opportunity to serve."

Local Real Estate Resources

In addition to working directly with clients, the Beckham Team operates a network of local real estate websites focused on Eastern Shore markets, including:

Local Background and Community Roots

Michelle Beckham grew up in Niceville, Florida, where her father served in the United States Air Force, and has lived in Mobile and Baldwin counties since 1991.

She graduated from University of South Alabama in 1995 and earned a Master's degree in Human Resources Management from Troy University in 1998.

Beckham moved from Mobile to Baldwin County in 1999 and has been raising her family in Baldwin County since 2005.

She has personally owned homes in multiple local markets, including Daphne, Spanish Fort, Fairhope, Gulf Shores, and Orange Beach, providing firsthand familiarity with the communities she serves.

About the Beckham Team

The Beckham Team, led by Broker Michelle Beckham, serves buyers and sellers throughout Baldwin and Mobile Counties, Alabama, including Daphne, Fairhope, Spanish Fort, Loxley, Foley, Gulf Shores, and Orange Beach. Licensed since 2005, the team is known for deep local market expertise, full-service marketing, and long-term client relationships. Learn more at BeckhamPartners.com or MichelleBeckham.com

Team Collaboration

The Beckham Team's results reflect a collaborative effort supporting clients throughout the buying and selling process.

In addition to Michelle Beckham's individual production, team member Mike Hamm, REALTOR®, played a key role in supporting buyers and sellers through marketing, client communication, and transaction coordination. Hamm brings more than a decade of residential real estate experience, holds a business degree from Troy University, and is actively involved in local Realtor organizations throughout Baldwin and Mobile counties.

About Bellator Real Estate

Bellator Real Estate is the #1 real estate company in Baldwin and Mobile Counties by 2025 closed sales volume, with $532.7 million in closed volume, 835 listings, and 1,232 transaction sides across five offices and 190+ agents. Learn more at gobellator.com

Follow Michelle Beckham and the Beckham Team For ongoing local real estate news and updates across Baldwin and Mobile Counties, follow along at:

Media Contact

Michelle Beckham, Bellator Real Estate, 1 2517094558, [email protected], www.BeckhamPartners.com

Twitter, Facebook

SOURCE Bellator Real Estate