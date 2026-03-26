Michelle Blemel of Amberleaf Inc. to Speak on Collaboration in Residential Tile Projects at Coverings 2026

Michelle Blemel, Principal of Amberleaf Inc., will join industry experts at Coverings 2026 to present "Collaborating for Success: Tile in Residential Projects," a panel focused on improving coordination between designers, tile contractors, and builders in residential construction. The session will take place Tuesday, March 31, 2026, from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM PDT in Room N250 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. As residential projects grow more complex—incorporating layered materials, tighter timelines, and increasingly customized design—successful outcomes depend on clear communication and alignment across all trades. This panel will address the practical realities of collaboration, offering real-world strategies for managing budgets, timelines, client expectations, and the rising demand for outdoor living spaces.

LAS VEGAS, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Design Meets Execution

Drawing on more than four decades of experience in high-end residential design, Blemel will share insights on bridging the gap between design intent and field execution. Her work at Amberleaf Inc. is known for its turnkey approach, custom detailing, and close coordination with contractors and trades.

"Communication is everything when collaborating with tile trades on complex designs," says Blemel. "When the team is aligned around one goal, the result is a seamless, successful, and beautifully executed project."

Her perspective highlights a critical industry shift: the most successful projects are no longer defined by design alone, but by how effectively teams work together to bring that vision to life.

Actionable Insights for Industry Professionals

Attendees will gain practical tools to:

Strengthen communication between design and installation teams

Anticipate and prevent common project challenges

Align client expectations with construction realities

Improve efficiency without compromising design integrity

The session is designed for interior designers, tile contractors, builders, remodelers, and architects seeking to elevate both process and outcome in residential work.

Event Details

Session: Collaborating for Success: Tile in Residential Projects

Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM PDT

Location: Room N250, Las Vegas Convention Center

Event: Coverings 2026 (March 30 – April 2, Las Vegas, NV)

About Michelle Blemel / Amberleaf Inc.

Michelle Blemel is the Principal of Amberleaf Inc., a Pasadena-based, full-service interior design firm specializing in high-end residential projects. With over 40 years of experience, Amberleaf provides turnkey design solutions from concept through completion, including space planning, lighting design, custom furnishings, and project oversight. The firm is known for its highly personalized approach and strong collaboration with contractors, architects, and trades.

Media Contact

Michelle Blemel, Amberleaf Inc, 1 626-864-9795, [email protected], www.amberleafinc.com

SOURCE Amberleaf Inc