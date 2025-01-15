Michelle D. Gambino Selected to 2025 Virginia Lawyers Weekly Influential Women of Law

Michelle D. Gambino, a shareholder in the Northern Virginia office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP and the co-chair of its Real Estate Litigation Practice, has been selected by Virginia Lawyers Weekly to its 2025 class of Influential Women of Law.

TYSONS, Va., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelle D. Gambino, a shareholder in the Northern Virginia office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP and the co-chair of its Real Estate Litigation Practice, has been selected by Virginia Lawyers Weekly to its 2025 class of Influential Women of Law.

The award honors women attorneys and judges for their outstanding work within the justice system, their dedication to their communities, and their service to the legal profession, according to Virginia Lawyers Weekly.

There will be a ceremony to honor the winners Feb. 20 in Richmond, Virginia.

Known as a pit bull to her adversaries, Gambino focuses her practice on real estate disputes and other complex commercial matters and has tried cases to verdict all over the country. She is typically called in to assist clients in "bet-the-company" matters and has a nationwide practice. Gambino has secured some of the largest verdicts in the country and has also helped clients avoid damage claims in the hundreds of millions of dollars at trial. A tireless advocate for her clients, she focuses on highly publicized litigation matters involving real estate issues, fraud, breach of contract, class actions, statutory violations, mass tort, business conspiracy, Uniform Commercial Code disputes, and employment disputes.

