Michelle Gines Joins Exclusive Forbes Business Council, Expanding Her Influence & Leadership

"Being accepted into the Forbes Business Council is an incredible honor. Joining this esteemed community allows me to contribute, collaborate, and elevate my impact on a global scale. I'm excited to bring my leadership to this prestigious platform!" Michelle Gines Post this

Michelle Gines, CEO of Purpose Publishing, a leading publishing and consulting firm, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the premier networking and growth organization for influential business leaders worldwide.

Michelle was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a proven track record in publishing, business growth, and leadership—demonstrated through her impact on business success metrics, personal and professional achievements, and industry contributions.

As a Forbes Business Council member, Michelle will gain access to exclusive networking opportunities and a private forum where she can connect and collaborate with other accomplished business leaders. Additionally, she will contribute expert insights through original articles and Forbes Expert Panels, sharing her knowledge alongside global industry leaders on Forbes.com.

Michelle will also receive membership-branded marketing assets, high-touch concierge support, and complimentary access to EXEC—a premier program offering luxury travel, business, and lifestyle benefits.

Michelle Gines on Joining Forbes Business Council:

"Being accepted into the Forbes Business Council is an incredible honor. Joining this esteemed community allows me to contribute, collaborate, and elevate my impact on a global scale. I'm excited to bring my leadership to this prestigious platform!"

Forbes Business Council proudly welcomes Michelle Gines, recognizing her expertise, leadership, and dedication to the publishing and business community.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a curated network of invitation-only communities, created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders connect with the people and resources that help them grow and thrive.

Learn more at: https://councils.forbes.com

Media Contact:

LaToya Humes

Purpose Publishing

[email protected]

816-866-7742

SOURCE Purpose Publishing