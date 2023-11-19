Michelle Wie West Celebrates Her Limited-Edition Wove Diamond Jewelry Collection with Luxury Dinner

Following the success of their Ho'omau Maui wildfire relief bracelet, Wove and Michelle Wie West have once again teamed up to create a lab-grown diamond jewelry collection in time for holiday shopping.

Wove, a leading name in custom online jewelry, just announced its second partnership with LPGA golf superstar Michelle Wie West. Together, they've launched a stunning three-piece jewelry collection designed for an on-the-go lifestyle. The collection includes a diamond tennis bracelet, initial necklace, and huggie earrings. All three pieces are designed with customization in mind as they give clients the option to choose their metal type, their choice of letters and decide whether to add diamonds. This collection offers a contemporary twist on the concept of friendship jewelry and is expected to resonate with jewelry enthusiasts, golf aficionados, and those looking for unique, meaningful gifts for their loved ones.

Michelle Wie West, renowned for her excellence on the golf course and her sophisticated sense of style, brings her creativity and vision to this project. The collection is the perfect embodiment of her elegant yet fun approach to fashion and self-expression.

To celebrate the launch of the collection, Wove and Michelle Wie West hosted an unforgettable evening in Los Angeles, bringing together an exclusive group of guests including athletes, content creators and media personalities for a special dinner at AOC in Brentwood. The evening was a resounding success, marked by delectable cuisine, exquisite wines, and the official kick-off of this remarkable partnership.

The highlight of the evening was the opportunity for guests to create their own custom diamond huggie earrings, an experience that allowed them to design and take home a piece of jewelry that embodies their personal style and individuality.

This exclusive collection is set to redefine the world of personalized luxury jewelry, combining the artistry of Wove and the elegance of Michelle Wie West. Each piece is a reflection of the deep commitment to craftsmanship and creativity that defines this unique collaboration.

"We are thrilled to partner with Michelle Wie West, whose passion for excellence and her innate elegance and authenticity align perfectly with our vision at Wove," said Simone Kendle, CEO at Wove. "Together, we've created a collection that exemplifies the essence of personalized luxury, celebrating the beauty of unique moments, connections, and individuality."

The Wove x Michelle Wie West jewelry line launched last week, with customers now being able to shop the collection through Wove's website.

About Wove:

Wove is a leading online jeweler, known for its commitment to craftsmanship and personalization. With a wide range of customizable jewelry options, Wove enables individuals to express their unique style and emotions through their designs.

About Michelle Wie West:

Michelle Wie West is an LPGA golf superstar known for her impressive career on the golf course and her distinct sense of style. She is recognized as a trendsetter in the world of sports and fashion.

