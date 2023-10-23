Michigan Business Entrepreneurs Elevate Latina Entrepreneurs with October Launch of Mujeres in Business: Michigan Edition

"I'm very grateful to the successful women who are part of this great project, which will be the beginning of countless achievements together and, without a doubt, an example of sisterhood and self-improvement for future generations." Post this

In this new anthology, Flores and Sánchez showcase the inspiring journeys of 12 Latinas who have achieved remarkable success in the business world within Michigan, a state marked by its burgeoning Latino population and diverse economy. Each chapter delves into the personal and professional lives of these accomplished women, illuminating their origins, motivations, challenges, and triumphs.

The participating authors are the following:

María Cristina Aldana

Liza Alvarez

María Erazo

María Fernanda Gomez

Araceli Hernandez

Nohemi Herrera

Isabel Lopez Slattery

María Marquez

María Elena Morales Cardenas

Gloria Valeria Shneid

Pat Sosa VerDuin

Alejandra Walters

Sánchez expresses her excitement: "I'm very thankful for the support of my community to share with residents and other exceptional women the story of my life, my efforts, and what I have achieved. I feel deeply grateful and proud of my people. THANK YOU!"

Flores said she is "very grateful to the successful women who are part of this great project, which will be the beginning of countless achievements together and, without a doubt, an example of sisterhood and self-improvement for future generations. I would also like to thank the Mexican Consulate for its invaluable support, Wayne State University for its generosity, and for allowing us to celebrate this important launching event in its facilities, as well as the publishing house Fig Factor Media for its support in the commitment of this great project."

The book is available on Amazon in English and Spanish. For more information about "Mujeres in Business," visit mujeresinbiz.com.

About "Mujeres in Business: Michigan Edition":

"Women in Business: Michigan Edition" was born with the idea of creating a solid connection between Latinas in the business field, supporting each other, and sharing our stories, successes, and opportunities to expand our horizons. Furthermore, we aspire to leave a legacy not only for our families, but the Latino community as a whole. We want to show future generations that, with perseverance and dedication, anything is possible.

This book also seeks to highlight the power and influence that Latinas have in the business world in Michigan, the different economic sectors and show the immense talent that exists throughout the state. It was not an easy task to find each of these talented women since Michigan is an exemplary mosaic of the great entrepreneurial and professional potential that Latinas have in the United States. With every page of this book, we hope to inspire other women to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams, strengthen our community, and leave a lasting mark in the business world.

Welcome to a journey that celebrates the excellence, empowerment, and entrepreneurial spirit of Latinas in Michigan! For more information, visit mujeresinbiz.com.

