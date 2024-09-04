Michigan Connections Academy Students Log On for the 2024-25 School Year

From the scheduling flexibility our school offers to the personalized curriculum and our learning platform, we ensure our learners are given the right tools and academic structure to flourish. Post this

Students are returning to school shortly after the release of the 2024 Parent Satisfaction Survey, an annual third-party survey that provides families with the opportunity to review their experience with Michigan Connections Academy. According to the survey results:

97% of parents believe their child is receiving a quality education with Michigan Connections Academy

98% of parents agree the Michigan Connections Academy program gives them greater opportunity to be more involved with their child's education

96% of parents agree their child's teachers at Michigan Connections Academy are supportive

95% of parents would recommend Michigan Connections Academy

Since its inception, Michigan Connections Academy has provided a quality of online learning that has set the standard for accessible and effective virtual learning programs, paving the way for full-time online education in Michigan.

Virtual school is a great fit for a variety of students. Michigan Connections Academy students are diverse and come from different backgrounds and educational histories. Some students are academically advanced and struggle in a traditional school setting, while some prefer to learn at their own pace. Other students may be experiencing health challenges or bullying, while others are athletes or performers who require a flexible learning schedule. Students attending Michigan Connections Academy benefit from the ability to work at their individual pace with learning plans tailored to match their needs and abilities, as well as dedicated attention from teachers to keep them motivated and engaged.

Enrollment is still open for the 2024-25 school year, but capacity is limited. Families interested in learning more about Michigan Connections Academy's flexible virtual learning approach are encouraged to attend an online information session to learn more, ask questions and discover if virtual school is the right fit for their student. For more information about Michigan Connections Academy or to begin the enrollment process, please visit http://www.MichiganConnectionsAcademy.com or call 1-833-591-0251.

About Michigan Connections Academy

Michigan Connections Academy is a unique, tuition-free, online public school for K-12 students. Authorized by Ferris State University Charter Schools Office and serving students since 2010, Michigan Connections Academy offers a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on building fundamental life skills, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. For more information, call 1-833-591-0251 or visit http://www.MichiganConnectionsAcademy.com.

Survey Methodology

Connections Academy conducts the annual Parent Satisfaction Survey to find out how parents, guardians and Learning Coaches grade the program in several key areas. The 2024 survey was conducted from January 15 to February 26 by Shapiro + Raj, an independent market research company that created the questionnaire, collected the data and tabulated the results. Parents and caretakers of all students enrolled at the time of the survey were invited to complete the survey online.

