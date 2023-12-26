Michigan Foot and Ankle Partners with Beyond Podiatry to Enhance Footcare Excellence

The new partnership expands superior foot and ankle care to communities across Greater Detroit

DETROIT, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michigan Foot and Ankle Center (www.michiganfoot.com), a leading provider of podiatric care in the west side of the Greater Detroit metropolitan area, with offices in Livonia and Southfield, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Beyond Podiatry (www.beyond-podiatry.com), the leading podiatric medicine services organization with clinical locations in the Midwest, to bring innovative and comprehensive foot and ankle care to an even broader patient base.

This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in podiatric medicine as Michigan Foot and Ankle and Beyond Podiatry join hands to create a more robust and diversified healthcare platform, alongside Great Lakes Foot & Ankle Institute (www.greatlakesfootandankle.com), its sister company with offices primarily in Macomb County, MI. The combined expertise, resources, and commitment to patient-centered care will ensure that individuals across SE Michigan receive the highest quality podiatric services.

John Moroney, CEO of Beyond Podiatry, expressed his excitement about the merger, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Michigan Foot and Ankle into the Beyond Podiatry family. This collaboration underscores our dedication to delivering superior foot and ankle care to communities across the Greater Detroit metropolitan area. With our shared values and commitment to excellence, we are confident that together, we can elevate the standard of podiatric medicine."

Michigan Foot and Ankle has earned a stellar reputation for its compassionate patient care, cutting-edge treatments, and highly skilled team of podiatrists. Beyond Podiatry, on the other hand, is known for its innovative approaches to foot and ankle health and its unwavering commitment to advancing the field of podiatric medicine. This partnership will harness the strengths of both organizations to provide a broader range of services and an even higher level of care.

Patients of Michigan Foot and Ankle can expect a seamless transition as the two practices integrate their operations. The combined entity will continue to offer the same personalized care that patients have come to trust while expanding services and introducing new treatment options.

For more information about the comprehensive foot and ankle care services offered by Michigan Foot and Ankle and Beyond Podiatry, please visit www.michiganfoot.com and www.beyond-podiatry.com.

Media Contact

John Moroney, Beyond Podiatry, 1 (312) 952-1848, [email protected], https://beyond-podiatry.com

Stephen Frascone, DPM, Beyond Podiatry, 1 (312) 952-1848, [email protected], https://beyond-podiatry.com Email

SOURCE Beyond Podiatry