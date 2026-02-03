Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer visits Juice Technology

Gretchen Whitmer, Governor of the US state of Michigan since 2019, visited selected innovation leaders in Switzerland following the World Economic Forum in Davos – including Juice Technology, the Swiss pioneer in portable charging technologies. Post this

Michigan: The heart of the US auto industry in transition

Michigan is a key market in this regard: With a population of around ten million and an economic output that regularly ranks among the top 15 in the US, the state is considered the heart of the American automotive industry. Michigan is home to the three largest US car manufacturers: General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis (Chrysler). At the same time, the state is one of the pioneers in the transformation to electric mobility. The switch to zero-emission vehicles is one of the most important growth drivers for the regional economy. Gretchen Whitmer has pursued a consistent e-mobility strategy since the beginning of her term in office. This includes targeted support programs for jobs in the EV industry as well as the conversion of the state vehicle fleet to zero-emission drives – by 2033 for light commercial vehicles and by 2040 for medium-duty and heavy-duty vehicles.

Mobile charging infrastructure paves the way for transformation

Christoph Erni emphasizes the special role of portable charging solutions in this transformation process: "Juice is a pioneer in mobile charging. With our portable wallbox J+ BOOSTER 2 and unique range of adapters, you can charge at virtually any power outlet – at home, at work, and on the go. It's no coincidence that our devices are referred to as the Swiss Army knife of charging technology. They make electric mobility immediately usable, under high safety standards, at manageable costs, and without any construction measures."

"At Juice's global research and development center in Switzerland, I got to see their innovative charging technology that's already being used in Michigan firsthand," said Governor Whitmer. "We will continue working with our allies around the world to bring projects and good-paying jobs from cutting-edge companies in advanced manufacturing and mobility back home to Michigan. Our state is number one for automotive talent, R&D, and manufacturing, and we are committed to building on our strengths as a global mobility leader."

The visit underscores the importance of international partnerships in the mobility sector. For Juice, the dialogue with Michigan – the epicenter of the US automotive industry – opens up new perspectives, especially in the fleet environment of administration, industry, and commerce. At the same time, it is clear that the future of electric mobility is emerging where innovative pioneers, established OEMs, and committed political leadership are working together to create the conditions for real change.

J+ BOOSTER 2

You can find more information at https://jplusbooster.com/

JUICE WORLD

You can find more information at www.juice.world

About Juice Technology

Juice Technology AG, which is based in Bachenbülach, Switzerland (near Zurich airport), is a global manufacturer of charging solutions for electric vehicles. The company's extensive product portfolio includes both AC and DC charging stations and extends from light mobile devices to large quick chargers. Juice has dominated the global market for mobile 22-kW charging stations since 2014 and is one of the industry's few full-range suppliers.

User friendliness is at the heart of all product development at Juice Technology. All products are designed and created with a clear focus on the user in order to ensure intuitive and efficient operation. With its consistent software orientation, Juice pursues the objective of making all charging stations compatible with each other and integrating them into a universal software ecosystem. This strategy not only maximises usability but also saves a great deal of time, effort and costs – both in development and in installation and application.

The Juice Group has a global presence with separate sites, subsidiaries and partner companies in Europe (DACH region, Great Britain, Scandinavia, Iberian Peninsula, France, Italy and large parts of the EU), Asia (with office in China) and North America (with office in Florida for the USA, Canada and Mexico). The company also has a global network of resellers. The Swiss headquarters are home to the company's research and development, marketing, administration, purchasing and sales, and logistics. This central positioning allows Juice to drive the development of innovative technologies and respond to the needs of the global market with maximum flexibility.

You can find more information about the company, its products and solutions at www.juice.world. You can also follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

About J+ Americas

J+ Americas Inc., headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, is a subsidiary of Juice Technology. The company operates in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

J+ Americas is present on the North American market with the J+ BOOSTER 2, the universal charger for electric cars. The Swiss engineered device charges with up to 40 amps and has a variety of adapter plugs with automatic power detection for virtually all conventional power outlets. It is characterized by comprehensive safety features, such as the active temperature monitoring J+ CELSIUS in household adapter plugs. Its body is military-grade aluminum for extreme ruggedness. With the J+ BOOSTER 2, J+ Americas offers a portable charger for the North American market that is also particularly suitable as a wall charging station.

Further information about the company, its products and solutions can be found on www.jplusamericas.com and on www.jplusbooster.com. You can also follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

