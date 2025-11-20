Michigan Physician Reverses Peanut Allergy in Infants Without Medication

A research team at Kado Clinic's Department of Immunodermatology and Translational Allergy has documented what appears to be the first complete, medication-free reversal of peanut allergy in infants. The new K.I.C.-I.T. Protocol (Keep Introducing Consistently to Induce Tolerance) guided two high-risk infants with confirmed peanut allergy from early allergic reactions to full, long-term tolerance, sustained for three years. "Our goal was to work with the immune system, not against it," said Dr. Rachel Kado, the protocol's developer. "By introducing raw peanuts first, during a stage when the infant immune system is most adaptable, we created a natural path toward tolerance—no shots, no pharmaceuticals."

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A research team at Kado Clinic's Department of Immunodermatology and Translational Allergy has documented what appears to be the first complete, medication-free reversal of peanut allergy in infants. The new K.I.C.-I.T. Protocol (Keep Introducing Consistently to Induce Tolerance) guided two high-risk infants with confirmed peanut allergy from early allergic reactions to full, long-term tolerance, sustained for three years. "Our goal was to work with the immune system, not against it," said Dr. Rachel Kado, the protocol's developer. "By introducing raw peanuts first, during a stage when the infant immune system is most adaptable, we created a natural path toward tolerance—no shots, no pharmaceuticals." How It Works The K.I.C.-I.T. Protocol combines two innovations: 1. Raw-then-Roasted Peanut Sequence: Starting with raw African Runner peanuts—which express lower levels of Ara h 2, a major allergen—and progressing to roasted peanuts once tolerance develops. 2. Barrier-First Care: Achieving complete control of atopic dermatitis before therapy to stabilize immune responses and reduce reaction risk. Under careful supervision, each infant began with microdoses of raw peanuts, advancing gradually to three whole raw peanuts daily. After tolerance was confirmed, roasted peanuts were introduced. Both children experienced only brief, mild hives that resolved spontaneously and required no medication. By twelve months of age, both patients tolerated full peanut servings. Three years later, they consume peanuts in all forms—raw, roasted, and processed—without restriction.

"Seeing these children eat freely for the first time changed everything," said Morgan Schmidt, Clinical Research Fellow. "For their families, it meant freedom from fear—and for our field, a new direction in allergy care." Why It Matters Peanut allergy affects nearly 2% of U.S. children and is the leading cause of food-related anaphylaxis. While the LEAP study proved that early introduction prevents peanut allergy, no effective treatment has existed for infants who are already allergic. The K.I.C.-I.T. approach offers a safe, physiology-based alternative—one that may reshape early food-allergy management by retraining the immune system rather than suppressing it. Next Steps Dr. Kado's team is preparing a multicenter prospective trial to validate safety, reproducibility, and long-term outcomes. Early data will be presented at national allergy and immunology meetings. About Kado Clinic Kado Clinic (Bloomfield Hills, MI) is a dermatology and allergy center dedicated to translational research in immunodermatology and integrative allergy care. The clinic's mission is to unite evidence-based science with patient-centered compassion to transform chronic allergy and skin disease management.

https://www.healio.com/news/allergy-asthma/20251108/use-of-raw-then-roasted-peanuts-reverses-allergy-for-two-infants

Media Contact

Natalie Gebhart, Kado Clinic, 1 8104717224, [email protected], www.kadoclinic.com

SOURCE Kado Clinic