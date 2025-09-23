Michigan Renters Pay the Nation's Highest Premiums -- New York Surges While Texas Declines

"People don't usually think much about renters insurance, and they expect prices to be stable. But our numbers show big differences depending on where you live." — Vincent Wei, CEO of SafeButler Post this

Michigan renters averaged $25.10 per month for coverage in September 2025 — the highest in the nation.

renters averaged per month for coverage in — the highest in the nation. Georgia followed at $21.09 , while Florida averaged $17.47 .

followed at , while averaged . By contrast, states such as Pennsylvania ($9.95) and New York ($7.72) were among the lowest.

But the story isn't just about who pays the most. Year-over-year trends reveal a clear divide:

New York premiums rose 10.3% compared with September 2024 .

premiums rose 10.3% compared with . Texas and Pennsylvania fell, with drops of 3.9% and 7.8%, respectively.

and fell, with drops of 3.9% and 7.8%, respectively. Florida , despite being disaster-prone, dipped slightly at 2.8% year-over-year.

What's Driving the Shifts?

Experts point to a mix of factors: regional weather risks, insurer underwriting changes, and differences in housing stock. "People don't usually think much about renters insurance, and they expect prices to be stable," said Vincent Wei, CEO of SafeButler. "But our numbers show big differences depending on where you live. Michigan is the most expensive, New York is rising fast, and Texas is going the other way. Location makes a bigger difference than many renters realize."

Why This Matters

Renters insurance covers losses from fire, theft, water damage, and liability. SafeButler's analysis shows that renters may not realize how much location, property type, and building size influence the offers they receive.

In single-family rentals, premiums trend higher than in apartments.

Younger renters (ages 18–24) often pay close to the same average as older groups, despite owning fewer valuables.



About the Data

This release draws on SafeButler's analysis of a sample of over 150,000 real renters insurance quotes across 45 U.S. states between March 2024 and September 2025. All quotes are anonymized and reflect live offers generated for consumers on SafeButler's platform.

Disclaimer: This analysis is provided for informational purposes only. Figures reflect a sample of quotes from SafeButler's platform and may not represent all renters insurance policies available in the market. SafeButler makes no guarantees about individual pricing or availability.

