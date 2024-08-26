Michigan's Lighthouse Connections Academy Offers Expanded College and Career Courses for 2024-25 School Year

Lighthouse Connections Academy's individualized education caters to the needs and interests of each child, fostering a supportive academic community for all of our learners. Post this

Lighthouse Connections Academy combines traditional courses with industry-leading, career-focused options and real-world interactions to help students gain confidence, develop the right skills and earn industry credentials coveted by employers.

Students can hone essential skills like critical thinking, communication, teamwork, and leadership and have access to partnerships like Coursera, Credly, The Home Depot and the SEMI Foundation. With Coursera, students have the opportunity to earn entry-level professional certificates from companies like Google, IBM, Meta, and Salesforce.

Lighthouse Connections Academy recently received high marks and is considered a high-quality academic option according to its 2024 Parent Satisfaction Survey, an annual third-party survey that provides families with the opportunity to review their experience with the full-time online public school. According to the survey results:

98% of parents agree their child's teachers at Lighthouse Connections Academy are supportive

97% of parents believe their child is receiving a quality education with Lighthouse Connections Academy

97% of parents agree the Lighthouse Connections Academy program gives them greater opportunity to be more involved with their child's education

95% of parents agree the Lighthouse Connections Academy curriculum is high-quality

95% of parents would recommend Lighthouse Connections Academy

Lighthouse Connections Academy provides flexible scheduling so students can learn from the comfort of their home and at times that are optimal for their studies. Whether a student requires more time or assistance, is experiencing health challenges or bullying, or simply prefers the benefits of the virtual environment, Lighthouse Connections Academy delivers a high-quality education and support system that drives academic growth and helps build fundamental life skills.

Enrollment for Lighthouse Connections Academy's 2024-2025 school year is currently open. Families interested in Lighthouse Connections Academy are encouraged to attend an online information session to learn more, ask questions and discover if virtual school is the right fit for their student. To learn more about Lighthouse Connections Academy or to begin the enrollment process, visit http://www.LighthouseConnectionsAcademy.com or call 1-833-591-0251.

About Lighthouse Connections Academy

Lighthouse Connections Academy is a unique, tuition-free, online public school for K-12 students in Michigan. Authorized by Oxford Community School, Lighthouse Connections Academy offers a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on building fundamental life skills, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. For more information, call 1-833-591-0251 or visit http://www.LighthouseConnectionsAcademy.com.

Survey Methodology

Connections Academy conducts the annual Parent Satisfaction Survey to find out how parents, guardians and Learning Coaches grade the program in several key areas. The 2024 survey was conducted from January 15 to February 26 by Shapiro + Raj, an independent market research company that created the questionnaire, collected the data and tabulated the results. Parents and caretakers of all students enrolled at the time of the survey were invited to complete the survey online.

Media Contact

Mitch Reid, Connections Academy, (616) 258-5798, [email protected], https://www.connectionsacademy.com/michigan-online-school/

SOURCE Connections Academy