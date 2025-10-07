Micro Center and iFixit Announce Strategic Partnership to Make Tech Repair More Accessible

"We are thrilled to partner with iFixit, a pioneer in the Right to Repair movement," said Brad Kramer, Micro Center COO and CFO. "This partnership reinforces our commitment to supporting our customers through the entire lifecycle of their products." Post this

When viewing a repair guide on iFixit, customers can now find their local Micro Center through a locator on iFixit.com and come in for a free consultation with a certified technician to diagnose the issue and plan the next steps.

As part of the partnership, Micro Center technicians will now use iFixit toolkits (such as the iFixit FixHub Power Series Portable Soldering Station) for professional repairs, ensuring customers receive the same high standards whether they do it themselves or choose in-store service.

"We are thrilled to partner with iFixit, a pioneer in the Right to Repair movement," said Brad Kramer, Micro Center COO and CFO. "For over 40 years, we've been the destination for tech enthusiasts and builders. This partnership reinforces our commitment to supporting our customers through the entire lifecycle of their products by combining our expert, in-person service with iFixit's tools and resources."

"Ownership means having the freedom to decide what happens when something breaks," said Matt Zieminski, VP of Partnerships at iFixit. "With Micro Center, consumers can make that choice with expert service at the counter or the tools to fix it themselves. Either way, repair is finally front and center on a shelf near you."

About Micro Center

Micro Center operates twenty-nine large computer and electronics stores in major markets nationwide. Founded in 1979 in Columbus, Micro Center is designed to satisfy the dedicated computer and electronics user. Uniquely focused on computers and related products, Micro Center offers more computers and related items (more than 20,000 items in stock) than any other retailer. Micro Center is passionate about offering a high level of customer service, with a knowledgeable and tenured sales team. Customers can visit Micro Center's 29 stores (with more locations coming soon) from coast-to-coast or microcenter.com for thousands of computer-related items, electronics, and other technology products.

Micro Center stores are located in:

Atlanta (2), Baltimore, Boston, Chicago (2), Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York (5), Philadelphia, St. Louis, Washington, D.C. (2), Santa Clara, and coming soon, Phoenix.

About iFixit

iFixit is the free repair manual for everything, with over 100,000 step-by-step guides and the parts and tools to match. We fight for everyone's right to fix what they own. Learn more at ifixit.com.

