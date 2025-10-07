Micro Center and iFixit Announce Strategic Partnership to Make Tech Repair More Accessible

New collab brings iFixit's renowned repair guides and tools together with Micro Center's expert in-store services nationwide.
HILLIARD, Ohio, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Micro Center, a leading national retailer of computers and electronic devices, today announced a new strategic partnership with iFixit, the world's largest online repair community. This collaboration brings device repair front and center, combining iFixit's trusted guides and tools with the hands-on expertise of Micro Center's in-store technicians to empower customers and extend the life of their technology.
The partnership makes it easier than ever for customers to fix or upgrade their devices, and includes expanded availability of iFixit toolkits and parts in Micro Center stores, offering consumers access to the same gear trusted by repair professionals.
When viewing a repair guide on iFixit, customers can now find their local Micro Center through a locator on iFixit.com and come in for a free consultation with a certified technician to diagnose the issue and plan the next steps.
As part of the partnership, Micro Center technicians will now use iFixit toolkits (such as the iFixit FixHub Power Series Portable Soldering Station) for professional repairs, ensuring customers receive the same high standards whether they do it themselves or choose in-store service.
"We are thrilled to partner with iFixit, a pioneer in the Right to Repair movement," said Brad Kramer, Micro Center COO and CFO. "For over 40 years, we've been the destination for tech enthusiasts and builders. This partnership reinforces our commitment to supporting our customers through the entire lifecycle of their products by combining our expert, in-person service with iFixit's tools and resources."
"Ownership means having the freedom to decide what happens when something breaks," said Matt Zieminski, VP of Partnerships at iFixit. "With Micro Center, consumers can make that choice with expert service at the counter or the tools to fix it themselves. Either way, repair is finally front and center on a shelf near you."
About Micro Center
Micro Center operates twenty-nine large computer and electronics stores in major markets nationwide. Founded in 1979 in Columbus, Micro Center is designed to satisfy the dedicated computer and electronics user. Uniquely focused on computers and related products, Micro Center offers more computers and related items (more than 20,000 items in stock) than any other retailer. Micro Center is passionate about offering a high level of customer service, with a knowledgeable and tenured sales team. Customers can visit Micro Center's 29 stores (with more locations coming soon) from coast-to-coast or microcenter.com for thousands of computer-related items, electronics, and other technology products.
Micro Center stores are located in:
Atlanta (2), Baltimore, Boston, Chicago (2), Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York (5), Philadelphia, St. Louis, Washington, D.C. (2), Santa Clara, and coming soon, Phoenix.
About iFixit
iFixit is the free repair manual for everything, with over 100,000 step-by-step guides and the parts and tools to match. We fight for everyone's right to fix what they own. Learn more at ifixit.com.
Media Contact:
Meg Adrion, Director of Digital Marketing
(614) 850-3000
Dan Ackerman, Editor in Chief
(646) 279-1062
Media Contact
Meg Adrion, Micro Center, 1 (614) 850-3000, [email protected], microcenter.com
Dan Ackerman, Micro Center, 1 (614) 850-3000, [email protected], microcenter.com
SOURCE Micro Center
Share this article