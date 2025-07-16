Micro Center Announces New Store Coming to Phoenix, Arizona

"We are incredibly excited to bring Micro Center to Phoenix," said Rick Mershad, CEO, Micro Center. "Phoenix is a fantastic city for technology and innovation, and we look forward to supporting everyone from tech professionals and gamers to creators and DIY enthusiasts." Post this

"We are incredibly excited to bring Micro Center to Phoenix," said Rick Mershad, CEO, Micro Center. "Phoenix is a fantastic city for technology and innovation, and we look forward to supporting everyone from tech professionals and gamers to creators and DIY enthusiasts."

With over 45 years of experience, Micro Center is committed to serving IT and business professionals, content creators, makers, gamers, and anyone looking to enhance their lives with personal and smart home technology. The store will feature Micro Center's signature immersive shopping environment, allowing customers to get hands-on with the latest technology and an unparalleled range of over 20,000 products, including the latest CPUs and GPUs.

A dedicated Knowledge Bar will offer personalized support for building, upgrading, and repairing computer systems right in the store, including authorized service for brands including Apple, Dell, and HP. With over 3,000 parts on hand and partnerships with leading OEMs, the Knowledge Bar can often offer same-day diagnostics and repairs.

Micro Center's expansion into Phoenix reaffirms its commitment to brick-and-mortar retail, continuing to defy current industry trends. This strategy allows the company to provide a hands-on shopping experience, expert advice, and immediate product availability.

More details about exclusive discounts and the official Grand Opening Celebration are coming soon. The store will be opening in phases, and here's what to expect:

Preview Days

We will be opening our doors quietly while we put on the finishing touches. Stop by if you're in the neighborhood (no fanfare yet) and come back for the Grand Opening Deals and festivities.

VIP Days (Free gift w/ signup -- sign up here)

Sign up online to get notified of Grand Opening deals. This is after our Preview Days. You'll be able to shop our amazing deals and get your free gift, ahead of the Grand Opening. Feel free to bring friends…just make sure everyone signs up to get a gift.

Grand Opening Celebration

Our official launch for everyone! Join us for opening-day energy, amazing deals, and more.

Check back for more details and dates in the coming months: https://www.microcenter.com/site/stores/phoenix.aspx

About Micro Center

Micro Center operates twenty-nine large computer and electronics stores in major markets nationwide. Founded in 1979 in Columbus, Micro Center is designed to satisfy the dedicated computer and electronics user. Uniquely focused on computers and related products, Micro Center offers more computers and related items (more than 20,000 items in stock) than any other retailer. Micro Center is passionate about offering a high level of customer service, with a knowledgeable and tenured sales team. Customers can visit Micro Center's 29 stores (with more locations coming soon) from coast-to-coast or microcenter.com for thousands of computer-related items, electronics, and other technology products.

Micro Center stores are located in:

Atlanta (2), Baltimore, Boston, Chicago (2), Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York (5), Philadelphia, St. Louis, Washington, D.C. (2), Santa Clara, and coming soon, Phoenix.

Media Contact:

Meg Adrion, Director of Digital Marketing

[email protected]

(614) 850-3000

Dan Ackerman, Editor in Chief

[email protected]

(646) 279-1062

