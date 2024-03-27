Micro Center Announces Official Grand Opening of Charlotte Store

The Micro Center Charlotte location will have it's grand opening celebration on May 10th, 2024.

HILLIARD, Ohio, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Micro Center, a leading national retailer specializing in computers and electronic devices, has announced the official grand opening of its new store in Charlotte, NC. The grand opening is scheduled for May 10, marking a significant expansion of Micro Center's presence, following the 2023 opening of a new store in Indianapolis, bringing the total number of Micro Center locations to 27. This new location will offer the Charlotte community unparalleled access to the best selection of computers, electronics, and other tech products.

Located at the heart of Charlotte's bustling retail landscape, the new Micro Center store is designed to cater to the needs of tech enthusiasts, ranging from professionals and power users to gamers and content creators. With over 40 years of experience in providing high-quality products and expert advice, Micro Center is committed to enriching the tech experience for its customers in Charlotte.

"We are excited to open our doors in Charlotte and bring our unique shopping experience to North Carolina's vibrant tech community," said Rick Mershad, CEO of Micro Center.

Grand Opening Event Details:

Date: May 10

Location: 4744 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28217

28217 Special Offers: Exclusive discounts and promotions will be available to celebrate the grand opening.

Micro Center's expansion into Charlotte is part of its strategic growth plan, defying the retail industry trends by continuing to invest in brick-and-mortar stores. This approach allows Micro Center to provide a hands-on shopping experience, expert advice, and immediate product availability, setting it apart from online-only retailers.

The Charlotte store will feature an extensive inventory, including the latest computing products, graphics cards and CPUs, networking devices, 3D printers, gaming hardware, and more. Additionally, the store will feature a Knowledge Bar where customers can receive authorized computer service for Apple, Dell, HP, and more.

For more information about the grand opening and to sign up for a coupon to receive a free 128 GB flash drive, please visit the Micro Center Charlotte page.

About Micro Center

Micro Center operates twenty-six large computer and electronics stores in major markets nationwide. Founded in 1979 in Columbus, Micro Center is designed to satisfy the dedicated computer and electronics user. Uniquely focused on computers and related products, Micro Center offers more computers and related items (more than 25,000 items in stock) than any other retailer. Micro Center is passionate about offering a high level of customer service, with a knowledgeable and tenured sales team. Customers can visit Micro Center's 27 stores (with more locations coming soon) from coast-to-coast or microcenter.com for thousands of computer-related items, electronics, and other technology products.

Micro Center stores are located in:

Atlanta (2), Baltimore, Boston, Chicago (2), Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York (5), Philadelphia, St. Louis, Washington, D.C. (2), and more stores coming soon.

Media Contact

Meg Adrion, Micro Center, 1 6148503000, [email protected], microcenter.com

SOURCE Micro Center