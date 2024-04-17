Micro Center Announces Opening of New Santa Clara Store

Scheduled for late 2024, this new establishment marks a significant milestone in Micro Center's ongoing expansion.

HILLIARD, Ohio, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Micro Center, a leading national retailer specializing in computers and electronic devices, is thrilled to announce a return to Silicon Valley with the opening of its latest store in Santa Clara, California. Scheduled for late 2024, this new establishment marks a significant milestone in Micro Center's ongoing expansion, bringing its footprint back to the tech-savvy Bay Area.

The new store is ideally located to serve a community known for its deep tech roots and innovative spirit and promises to deliver Micro Center's trademark blend of comprehensive product selections and expert, personalized service. This follows recent store openings in Charlotte and Indianapolis, and the upcoming Miami store, bringing the total number of Micro Center locations to 29.

Store Details:

Date: Late 2024

5201 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95051

95051 Special Offers: Exclusive discounts and promotions will be available to celebrate the grand opening.

Micro Center's return to the Bay Area is part of its strategic growth plan, defying the retail industry trends by continuing to invest in brick-and-mortar stores. This approach allows Micro Center to provide a hands-on shopping experience, expert advice, and immediate product availability, setting it apart from online-only retailers.

With over 40 years of experience in providing high-quality products and expert advice, Micro Center is committed to enriching the tech experience for its customers, ranging from professionals and power users to gamers and content creators. Micro Center is set to bring an unparalleled range of over 25,000 products to Santa Clara, including high-performance computing systems, AI PC hardware, networking solutions, and more. The store will also feature a full-service Knowledge Bar for expert tech support and authorized service, enhancing customer confidence and satisfaction.

For more information about the grand opening and to sign up for a coupon to receive a free 128 GB flash drive, please visit the Micro Center Santa Clara page.

About Micro Center

Micro Center operates twenty-six large computer and electronics stores in major markets nationwide. Founded in 1979 in Columbus, Micro Center is designed to satisfy the dedicated computer and electronics user. Uniquely focused on computers and related products, Micro Center offers more computers and related items (more than 25,000 items in stock) than any other retailer. Micro Center is passionate about offering a high level of customer service, with a knowledgeable and tenured sales team. Customers can visit Micro Center's 27 stores (with more locations coming soon) from coast-to-coast or microcenter.com for thousands of computer-related items, electronics, and other technology products.

Micro Center stores are located in:

Atlanta (2), Baltimore, Boston, Chicago (2), Charlotte (opening May 10), Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York (5), Philadelphia, St. Louis, Washington, D.C. (2), and more stores, including Miami and Santa Clara, coming soon.

