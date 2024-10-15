Micro Center Announces Relaunch of Updated PowerSpec Website

With this relaunch, we're making it even easier to find the right PC, whether you're buying a new rig for gaming or upgrading an office workstation. Post this

Key Features of the New Website:

Enhanced Navigation: Explore PowerSpec's extensive range of desktop PCs, from affordable office systems to high-performance gaming rigs.

Detailed Product Configurations: Quickly compare features, specs, and prices across PowerSpec's diverse lineup.

Support Resources: Easily locate Guides and FAQs, all in one convenient place.

"PowerSpec has always been about empowering customers with affordable yet high-quality desktop PCs," said Lawrence Luk, VP of Global Sourcing at PowerSpec. "With this relaunch, we're making it even easier to find the right PC, whether you're buying a new rig for gaming or upgrading an office workstation."

In addition to its sleek new look, the PowerSpec website now includes detailed breakdowns of all PC models, highlighting their components, including top-tier hardware from brands like Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA, with no unnecessary bloatware. Manufactured and quality-tested in the USA, PowerSpec systems are backed by Micro Center's renowned in-store service guarantee, including a 1-year warranty and 48-hour repair commitment.

To explore the new website and discover PowerSpec's latest offerings, visit www.PowerSpec.com.

About PowerSpec

PowerSpec has been delivering high-performance, cost-effective PCs since 1992. Known for its commitment to quality, adaptability, and exceptional value, PowerSpec desktops are designed to cater to the diverse needs of gamers, professionals, and everyday users. PowerSpec is owned by Micro Center, a leading retailer of computer and electronics technology.

About Micro Center

Micro Center operates twenty-eight large computer and electronics stores in major markets nationwide. Founded in 1979 in Columbus, Micro Center is designed to satisfy the dedicated computer and electronics user. Uniquely focused on computers and related products, Micro Center offers more computers and related items (more than 25,000 items in stock) than any other retailer. Micro Center is passionate about offering a high level of customer service, with a knowledgeable and tenured sales team. Customers can visit Micro Center's 28 stores (with more locations coming soon) from coast-to-coast or microcenter.com for thousands of computer-related items, electronics, and other technology products.

Micro Center stores are located in:

Atlanta (2), Baltimore, Boston, Chicago (2), Cincinnati, Charlotte, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York (5), Philadelphia, St. Louis, Washington, D.C. (2), and more stores, including Santa Clara, coming soon.

