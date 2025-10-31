Micro Center Arrives in Phoenix: Tech Retailer's 30th Store Opens November 7

"We are incredibly excited to bring Micro Center to Phoenix," said Rick Mershad, CEO, Micro Center. "Phoenix is a fantastic city for technology and innovation, and we look forward to supporting everyone from tech professionals and gamers to creators and DIY enthusiasts." Post this

"We are incredibly excited to bring Micro Center to Phoenix," said Rick Mershad, CEO, Micro Center. "Phoenix is a fantastic city for technology and innovation, and we look forward to supporting everyone from tech professionals and gamers to creators and DIY enthusiasts."

With over 45 years of experience in providing high-quality products and expert advice, Micro Center is committed to enriching the tech experience for its customers, ranging from professionals and power users to gamers and content creators. For the third consecutive time Micro Center has been recognized by PCMag readers as "America's Best Tech Retailer."

The store will feature Micro Center's signature immersive shopping environment, allowing customers to get hands-on with the latest technology and an unparalleled range of over 20,000 products, including high-performance computing systems, the latest CPUs and GPUs, AI PC hardware, networking solutions, and more.

A dedicated Knowledge Bar will provide personalized support for building, upgrading, and repairing computer systems right in the store, including authorized service for brands such as Apple, Dell, and HP. With over 3,000 parts on hand and partnerships with leading OEMs, the Knowledge Bar can often offer same-day diagnostics and repairs.

Micro Center's expansion into Phoenix reaffirms its commitment to brick-and-mortar retail, continuing to defy current industry trends. This strategy allows the company to provide a hands-on shopping experience, expert advice, and immediate product availability that online shopping simply can't match.

The official Micro Center Phoenix page will have the latest details on all the Grand Opening week events, and dedicated Micro Center fans will have a chance to get into the new store even before the official Grand Opening date, thanks to our new VIP Days program.

The store will open in phases. Here's what to expect:

VIP Days [November 5 and 6] (Free gift w/ signup -- sign up here)

Sign up online to get notified of Grand Opening deals. This two-day special preview is just before the Grand Opening. You'll be able to shop amazing deals and get your free gift, ahead of the Grand Opening. Feel free to bring friends…just make sure everyone signs up to receive a gift. The VIP list closes soon, so sign up now.

Grand Opening Celebration [November 7]

Our official launch for everyone! Join us for opening-day energy with influencers, live PC builds, vendor booths and giveaways (including Intel, AMD, NVIDIA, and MSI), exciting demos, and free gifts including a custom Micro Center Phoenix mug and incredible deals. Early birds waiting in line will enjoy additional giveaways.

Check the official Micro Center Phoenix page for the latest details and to sign up for VIP Days: https://www.microcenter.com/site/stores/phoenix.aspx

About Micro Center

Micro Center operates twenty-nine large computer and electronics stores in major markets nationwide. Founded in 1979 in Columbus, Micro Center is designed to satisfy the dedicated computer and electronics user. Uniquely focused on computers and related products, Micro Center offers more computers and related items (more than 20,000 items in stock) than any other retailer. Micro Center is passionate about offering a high level of customer service, with a knowledgeable and tenured sales team. Customers can visit Micro Center's 29 stores (with more locations coming soon) from coast-to-coast or microcenter.com for thousands of computer-related items, electronics, and other technology products.

Micro Center stores are located in:

Atlanta (2), Baltimore, Boston, Chicago (2), Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York (5), Philadelphia, St. Louis, Washington, D.C. (2), Santa Clara, and coming soon, Phoenix.

