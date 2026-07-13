Micro Center Columbus Grand Re-Opening Coming August 22

A new look and new store features are coming to Micro Center Columbus, so join us on August 22!

HILLIARD, Ohio, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Micro Center is thrilled to announce that its Columbus flagship location will host a Grand Re-Opening on August 22, 2026, unveiling a fully modernized and comprehensive remodeled shopping experience.

As the original home of Micro Center since 1979, Columbus has served as a cornerstone for the local tech community for decades. This comprehensive remodel will feature a refreshed look and feel, including interactive experience centers where PC builders, power users, gamers, and tech enthusiasts can test-drive the latest hardware before they buy.

The original Micro Center location in Columbus opened in 1979 on Lane Avenue. Today, the Columbus location on Bethel Road is just a short hop from Micro Center's corporate offices in nearby Hilliard. The store has long been considered Micro Center's home base, and you'll frequently find our crew there, shooting photos and video, or just picking up the latest tech.

Preview our new store design now, then come back for the Grand Reopening Event on August 22nd.

Exclusive new features: Ubiquiti and more

The Columbus store, located at 747 Bethel Rd, is open during renovations. Highlights of the completed remodel will include:

Ubiquiti in-Store Experience: A dedicated destination for pro-level networking gear. Customers can explore the latest in UniFi solutions in a specialized environment.

Upgraded BYO Department: The heart of the Micro Center experience has been leveled up. The Build Your Own (BYO) department features an expanded layout, making it easier for experts to guide you through selecting the perfect components for your next PC or workstation.

Hardware for AI Development: Pushing the limits of AI requires the right hardware, from Blackwell-based GPUs to systems built for 200B+ parameter models.

Expanded 3D Printer Section: From prototypes to precision parts and creative builds, explore 30+ 3D printers on display.

Upgraded Knowledge Bar: Our new, larger, open-format service area also adds a new Build Experience desk for build-and-learn workshops.

Next-Level In-Store Experiences: Immersive setups throughout the store allow you to feel the power of high-end hardware in action, including racing sim rigs, an extensive collection of 3D printers and accessories, new vendor displays, and a massive monitor wall.

More inventory on display: A new store design means more products are out and available for immediate pickup, ensuring that when you need a specific part, it's waiting for you on the shelf.

Sign up to be the first to know about the Columbus Grand Re-Opening Event

Join us in-person on August 22 for a full day of Micro Center activities, including:

A free 128GB Flash Drive (with sign-up)

Free Micro Center Columbus Mug

Giveaways for first customers in line

Live Builds and Content Creators

Gift cards for the first 1,000 customers

Micro Center is celebrating this milestone with exclusive deals and giveaways, including a custom Micro Center Columbus mug. You can sign up today to receive a coupon for a free 128GB Flash Drive and be the first to receive updates on specific Grand Re-Opening details.

Sign up for updates and stay tuned to the official Micro Center Columbus store page for the full schedule.

Landing page: https://www.microcenter.com/site/stores/columbus.aspx

About Micro Center

Micro Center operates thirty large computer and electronics stores in major markets nationwide. Founded in 1979 in Columbus, Micro Center is designed to satisfy the dedicated computer and electronics user. Uniquely focused on computers and related products, Micro Center offers more computers and related items (more than 20,000 items in stock) than any other retailer. Micro Center is passionate about offering a high level of customer service, with a knowledgeable and tenured sales team. Customers can visit Micro Center's 30 stores (with more locations coming soon) from coast-to-coast or microcenter.com for thousands of computer-related items, electronics, and other technology products.

Micro Center stores are located in:

Atlanta (2), Baltimore, Boston, Chicago (2), Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York (5), Philadelphia, Phoenix, St. Louis, Washington, D.C. (2), Santa Clara, and coming soon, Austin.

Media Contact

Meg Adrion, Micro Center, 1 614-850-3000, [email protected]

Dan Ackerman, Micro Center, [email protected]

SOURCE Micro Center