Micro Center Doubles Down on Unmatched Customer Support in the Tech Retail Industry

HILLIARD, Ohio , April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an era when tech support is more crucial than ever, Micro Center, a leading national technology retailer, reaffirms its unwavering commitment to offering exceptional service and support to customers. This pledge comes at a pivotal moment, as other retailers carry out significant layoffs within their support staff.

Standing in stark contrast to this industry trend of scaling back human elements in technical support, the company is expanding its team of in-store technical support staff. "We are methodically expanding our store footprint by opening stores in new markets, contrary to the trend of retail store closures," said Brad Kramer, CFO and co-COO for Micro Center. "To support this expansion, we are adding more techs to ensure customers receive the fast and reliable service they've come to expect."

A core element of Micro Center's philosophy for over 44 years is providing hands-on technical support through in-store Knowledge Bars. Highly trained technicians offer customers immediate, expert assistance, without the delays associated with ship-out depot repair services. Most stores carry over 3,000 parts on hand, through partnerships with leading OEMs, including Apple, HP, Lenovo, and Dell. This allows us to offer same-day diagnostics and repairs to most customers. Beyond that, same-day custom PC builds let you design your dream system and take it home the same day. Customers can schedule appointments online or walk in for assistance at any of our Knowledge Bars.

Micro Center sets an industry standard for employment practices, offering extremely competitive wages and a comprehensive benefits package for top-tier talent in the tech support field. Our team of over 300 knowledgeable Techs serve our customers every day, and Micro Center is always looking for customer-focused, tech-loving individuals to join the team, especially at upcoming stores in Miami and Santa Clara. All openings are posted on our website at www.microcenter.com.

As other companies in the tech industry pivot towards AI and reduce human interaction in their service models, Micro Center's commitment to hands-on, expert service underscores its dedication to customer satisfaction and trust. "Our approach is straightforward: combine the best in human talent with an unmatched inventory of parts, and deep understanding of the needs of our customers," said Kramer.

