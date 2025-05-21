Micro Center Expands National Footprint: San Francisco Bay Area Store Grand Opening Set for May 30

Micro Center Strengthens Coast-to-Coast Presence with Highly Anticipated New Store

HILLIARD, Ohio, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tech enthusiasts across Silicon Valley are counting down the days as Micro Center, a leading national retailer specializing in computers and electronic devices, announces the grand opening of its newest location in Santa Clara, Calif. on May 30, 2025. The highly anticipated store at 5201 Stevens Creek Boulevard marks the retailer's return to the Bay Area tech hub.

"Micro Center's return to the Bay Area is part of our strategic growth plan, demonstrating our continued commitment to physical retail," said Rick Mershad, CEO, Micro Center. "By investing in brick-and-mortar locations, we provide customers with a hands-on shopping experience, personalized expert advice, and immediate product availability."

With over 40 years of experience, Micro Center is committed to serving IT professionals, developers, and engineers working with specialized AI PCs; gamers seeking the latest hardware; makers exploring single-board computing, 3D printing, and DIY projects; content creators needing tools for video, audio, and digital creation; and anyone looking to enhance their lives with personal and smart home technology.

The 40,000-square-foot Santa Clara location will feature Micro Center's signature immersive shopping environment, allowing customers to get hands-on with the latest technology and an unparalleled range of over 20,000 products.

A core element of Micro Center's philosophy is providing expert hands-on technical support. The Santa Clara store will employ over 100 tech experts and feature a dedicated Knowledge Bar where highly trained technicians will offer personalized guidance and support for building, upgrading, troubleshooting, and repairing computer systems right in the store. Customers can receive authorized computer service for brands like Apple, Dell, and HP, benefiting from same-day diagnostics and repairs, thanks to over 3,000 parts on hand through partnerships with leading OEMs.

The Santa Clara opening continues Micro Center's ambitious expansion initiative, which has seen successful recent launches in Indianapolis, Charlotte, and Miami. While many retailers are scaling back physical locations, Micro Center is investing in an enhanced in-store experience that connects customers directly with technology solutions and expert staff. These strategic openings bring Micro Center's nationwide presence to 29 stores across 19 states, reinforcing the company's commitment to hands-on tech retail.

The grand opening celebration will feature special promotions, including 20% off Windows desktops and laptops and 20% off monitors. Additionally, the store expects to have over 4,000 graphics cards, including exclusive models, available for our grand opening event. For more information, please visit the Micro Center Santa Clara page.

Grand Opening Event Details:

Date: May 30, 2025

Location: 5201 Stevens Creek Boulevard, Santa Clara, CA 95051

95051 Special Offers: Exclusive discounts and promotions will be available to celebrate the grand opening.

About Micro Center

Micro Center operates twenty-nine large computer and electronics stores in major markets nationwide. Founded in 1979 in Columbus, Micro Center is designed to satisfy the dedicated computer and electronics user. Uniquely focused on computers and related products, Micro Center offers more computers and related items (more than 20,000 items in stock) than any other retailer. Micro Center is passionate about offering a high level of customer service, with a knowledgeable and tenured sales team. Customers can visit Micro Center's 29 stores (with more locations coming soon) from coast-to-coast or microcenter.com for thousands of computer-related items, electronics, and other technology products.

Micro Center stores are located in:

Atlanta (2), Baltimore, Boston, Chicago (2), Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York (5), Philadelphia, St. Louis, Washington, D.C. (2), and now Santa Clara.

