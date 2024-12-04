Micro Center Launches Eco-Friendly Recycling and Donation Programs

"By combining recycling with opportunities to donate, we're offering convenient and responsible end-of-life options, making it easier than ever for customers to recycle or donate their equipment." Post this

The Micro Center Electronics Recycling Program provides a simple and eco-friendly solution for customers looking to dispose of old electronics, including computers, TVs, mobile phones, computer components and peripherals, and smart home and networking gear. Devices can either be recycled responsibly, or, in partnership with Compudopt, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, laptops and desktops can be refurbished and distributed to communities in need.

Compudopt has already distributed over 111,056 computers, served more than 180,117 students, delivered 344,099 hours of technology training, and helped connect 30,590 households to essential digital resources, impacting over 610,101 individuals, while keeping over 711.3 tons of e-waste kept out of landfills.

"At Micro Center, we are dedicated to minimizing the environmental impact of technology," said Brad Kramer, CFO and Co-COO at Micro Center. "Our recycling plan and our partnership with Compudopt are both natural extensions of our mission to foster sustainability, while also supporting those who lack access to digital tools."

How It Works:

1. Choose Donate or Recycle: Customers can bring their old electronics to their nearest Micro Center location. For laptops and desktops, customers can choose to either have them responsibly recycled, or they can be refurbished and redistributed through Compudopt's donation programs. Donors will receive a tax-deductible receipt for the value of their donation.

2. Eco-Friendly Disposal: Devices that are recycled by Micro Center have components such as metals and plastics repurposed, keeping hazardous materials out of landfills.

3. Community Impact: Every donated laptop or desktop helps bridge the digital divide by providing technology to students, families, and individuals in underserved communities. Compudopt's programs focus on digital literacy and access, empowering individuals for educational and professional success.

By participating in this program, Micro Center customers are not only contributing to a more sustainable future but also joining a growing movement of individuals and businesses committed to the circular economy.

"Our goal at Micro Center goes beyond just providing technology," said Rick Mershad, CEO of Micro Center. "By combining recycling with opportunities to donate, we're offering convenient and responsible end-of-life options, making it easier than ever for customers to recycle or donate their equipment."

To get started, just stop by the Knowledge Bar inside your local Micro Center and talk to one of our expert associates.

About Micro Center

Micro Center operates twenty-eight large computer and electronics stores in major markets nationwide. Founded in 1979 in Columbus, Micro Center is designed to satisfy the dedicated computer and electronics user. Uniquely focused on computers and related products, Micro Center offers more computers and related items (more than 25,000 items in stock) than any other retailer. Micro Center is passionate about offering a high level of customer service, with a knowledgeable and tenured sales team. Customers can visit Micro Center's 28 stores (with more locations coming soon) from coast-to-coast or microcenter.com for thousands of computer-related items, electronics, and other technology products.

About Compudopt

Compudopt is a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing the digital divide by providing access to technology and educational opportunities to under-resourced youth and communities. Founded on the belief that access to technology is essential for success in today's world, Compudopt has provided tens of thousands of students with the tools they need to thrive in the digital age. Its programs focus on equipping individuals with refurbished computers, offering digital literacy training, and fostering interest in STEM fields, empowering participants to succeed academically and professionally.

Micro Center stores are located in:

Atlanta (2), Baltimore, Boston, Chicago (2), Cincinnati, Charlotte, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York (5), Philadelphia, St. Louis, Washington, D.C. (2), and more stores, including Santa Clara, coming soon.

