Micro Center Launches Micro Center News: Reviews, Advice and News for Technology Consumers

HILLIARD, Ohio, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Micro Center, a leading national retailer specializing in computers and electronic devices, is proud to introduce Micro Center News, a new online publication dedicated to providing expert tech news, reviews, and advice. This new initiative extends Micro Center's commitment to being an authoritative advisor and trusted source of expert information. Micro Center News can be found at microcenter.news and as part of the microcenter.com website.

Micro Center News is for tech enthusiasts, system builders, professionals, power users, gamers, content creators, makers, and everyday consumers seeking to navigate the complex world of technology. Our mission is to empower our readers with knowledge, enabling them to make informed decisions about what to buy and how to get the most out of their laptops, desktops, 3D printers, networking gear, gaming hardware, and more. The site is launching with a special emphasis on understanding the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence and its applications, including the growth of hardware and software for running AI on local PCs.

At the heart of Micro Center News is a wide array of original content designed to inform and educate. Highlights of the platform include:

How-To Articles: Comprehensive guides and tutorials ranging from PC building to troubleshooting common tech issues. These pieces serve as a valuable resource for readers looking to expand their skill set and solve their problems.

Product Reviews: In-depth analyses and evaluations of the latest products, from laptops to 3D printers, leveraging benchmark testing and real-world usage, as well as the expertise of our reviewers.

News: Timely reporting on the latest trends, product launches, and significant developments in the consumer tech industry, from AI-powered computing to state-of-the-art gaming gear.

Best Lists: Curated recommendations of top products across key categories, including laptops, graphics cards, monitors, and more, grounded in rigorous testing and evaluation.

Videos: From product unboxings and reviews to how-to guides and expert interviews, editorial videos will be embedded in relevant articles and published to YouTube and other social media channels.

Headed by Micro Center Editor-in-Chief Dan Ackerman, a veteran technology journalist who previously served as Editor-in-Chief of Gizmodo and Editorial Director at CNET, Micro Center News is about using our expertise to empower technology consumers. Contributors include Micro Center's in-house content team, Micro Center retail store champions, and expert contributors from publications including CNET, WSJ, Gizmodo, WIRED, The Verge, Laptop Magazine, and more.

"I've always felt the mission is to make readers feel like we're taking their time and money as seriously as they do," said Micro Center Editor-in-Chief Dan Ackerman. "After leading product review and tech news editorial teams for years, I'm excited to bring my deep knowledge of consumer technology and consumer needs to Micro Center to launch this new resource."

"Customers already get hands-on expertise and trusted advice from Micro Center associates in our stores, on everything from PC building to laptop shopping," said Micro Center Director of Digital Marketing Meg Adrion. "Micro Center News is a natural extension of that important relationship."

Micro Center operates twenty-six large computer and electronics stores in major markets nationwide. Founded in 1979 in Columbus, Micro Center is designed to satisfy the dedicated computer and electronics user. Uniquely focused on computers and related products, Micro Center offers more computers and related items (more than 25,000 items in stock) than any other retailer. Micro Center is passionate about offering a high level of customer service, with a knowledgeable and tenured sales team. Customers can visit Micro Center's 26 stores (with more locations coming soon) from coast-to-coast or microcenter.com for thousands of computer-related items, electronics, and other technology products.

Atlanta (2), Baltimore, Boston, Chicago (2), Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York (5), Philadelphia, St. Louis, Washington, D.C. (2), and more stores coming soon (Charlotte, Miami).

