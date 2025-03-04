Micro Center Launches PriorityCare+ Membership Providing Unlimited Technical Support & Diagnostics for Anyone

PriorityCare+ makes it easy for customers to set up, use, and maintain their most important connected devices, no matter where they were purchased; with perks such double return windows, 1B free cloud storage, and free PC setup and tuneups

HILLIARD, Ohio, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Micro Center, a leading national computer and electronic device retailer, has introduced PriorityCare+, a new technical support membership that makes it easy for anybody to set up, use, and maintain their most important connected devices.

Available for PCs and other technology products, whether purchased at Micro Center or elsewhere, this new membership offers unlimited technical support and diagnostics services, 1TB of cloud storage, and additional perks including PC setup, tuneups, and virus removal. Those who purchase at a Micro Center store will also get double the return window for their products. PriorityCare+ customers also get a dedicated support line with access to Micro Center's US-based, remote specialists. PriorityCare+ covers laptops, desktops, smartphones, and other hardware such as graphics cards, processors, motherboards, monitors, hard drives and power supplies. A full list of excluded devices can be found here.

PriorityCare+ fills an important gap in the PC and wider technology industry. It gives customers a powerful combination of expertise and peace of mind, no matter where their products were purchased or how many they have. Micro Center has a 45-year history of providing friendly, personalized support for its customers, and is now extending this same service to customers of its 28 stores and beyond. This program also comes at an important time when consumers want to get more out of their products and have them last longer.

"Micro Center's rich heritage of service, support, and knowledge has been invaluable to our customers and a model in the computer hardware and connected device industry," explained Rick Mershad, CEO of Micro Center. "We are proud to bring all of these benefits together under one comprehensive program, and make it available to anybody, whether they purchase a product from us or simply want to tap into our 45 years of experience and great customer service."

From a value standpoint, nothing beats PriorityCare+ in the computer and consumer electronics industry today. The new membership delivers hundreds of dollars of value every year across the included perks, free storage, and unlimited support across connected devices for just $139.99 for the first year. After that first year, ongoing service costs $9.99 per month.

What's Included in PriorityCare+

Unlimited Technical Support: Connect in-store or remote with Micro Center's highly-trained experts for fast, friendly help, with any laptop or desktop PC, smartphone, or other hardware. This includes connected devices purchased at Micro Center and elsewhere.

Dedicated Support Line: Exclusive resource for PriorityCare+ customers, providing fast, friendly support with Micro Center's highly-trained, US-based experts, without leaving home.

PriorityCare Sessions: Dedicated appointments for PriorityCare+ customers, whether it be for initial PC setup of a device purchased at Micro Center, or technical support, diagnostics, and tuneups for any connected device that the customer owns – purchased at Micro Center or elsewhere.

Unlimited Diagnostics Services: Find out what's wrong with no charge and no commitment. PriorityCare+ customers get access to free, comprehensive diagnostics anytime, to troubleshoot issues, remove viruses, and optimize performance and storage. Diagnostic: $49.99 value included. Virus Removal: $99.99 value included. Advanced Diagnostic: $99.99 value included.

value included. Virus Removal: value included. Advanced Diagnostic: value included. Double the Return Window – Double the return window on products purchased at Micro Center providing customers even more time to decide if the product is the best fit for their needs.

Free Cloud Storage – PriorityCare+ customers get 1TB of IDrive storage to keep photos and files safe and accessible, on any phone, laptop, or desktop, and save on monthly storage fees. Setup assistance is included.

PC Tune-ups: This benefit includes system health checks, Windows and security updates, malware scans, and startup optimization to improve speed and responsiveness. Tuneups also include identifying and removing unnecessary files and programs, verifying antivirus protection, confirming backup solutions, and performing BIOS updates in-store if needed.

Initial PC Setup: Initial PC setup for new systems and tablets purchased at Micro Center. Can be done immediately after purchase at the Knowledge Bar, or over the phone when the customer gets home. Setup includes up to three software suite installations (does not include data migration). Initial PC Setup: $99.99 value included.

