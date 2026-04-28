Micro Center Launches Retail Media Offering to Reach Tech Enthusiasts and Builders

Powered by Epsilon, Micro Center Retail Media combines AI, person-level identity, and closed-loop measurement to deliver provable, measurable impact for advertisers.

HILLIARD, Ohio, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Micro Center, a leading national retailer of computers and electronic devices, today announced the launch of its retail media offering, Micro Center Retail Media. The offering gives brands access to more than 20 million highly engaged Micro Center customers—tech enthusiasts including PC builders, small businesses, IT professionals and creators—audiences that are difficult to reach at scale through mass-market retail media networks. Using first party data and deep category insights, advertisers can influence purchase decisions where technical guidance, compatibility, and performance matter most.

"For more than 40 years, Micro Center has earned the trust of tech enthusiasts and builders by pairing deep expertise with an unmatched in-store experience," said Steve Rado, Chief Marketing Officer of Micro Center. "Our retail media offering builds on that foundation, giving advertisers a powerful way to engage our customers with relevance, credibility and clear measurement."

Developed in partnership with global technology, data, and services company Epsilon, Micro Center Retail Media couples AI with person level identity in the ad server to help advertisers engage high intent shoppers with greater precision. The offering intelligently determines when, where, and how often to engage customers, optimizing media investment to maximize performance.

Brands can activate campaigns across Micro Center's digital and physical touchpoints to influence both online and in-store purchases. Available channels include onsite display and sponsored product placements as well as offsite display, video and CTV—all supported by closed-loop measurement that quantifies incremental sales across digital and physical environments.

"Micro Center Retail Media connects advertisers with some of the most knowledgeable, high-intent tech buyers in retail," said Rado. "It's a best-in-class offering designed to help advertisers engage serious tech buyers with confidence."

Named PCMag's Best Tech Retailer for three consecutive years, Micro Center is widely recognized for its expert-led customer experience and technical credibility. Instore offerings such as the Knowledge Bar, Insider credit card benefits, and exclusive instore only "loss leader" bundles create high-impact moments for brands at the point of decision. Customers rely on Micro Center associates to identify compatibility issues and recommend better builds—trust that translates directly to advertiser performance.

"Micro Center boasts one of the most informed and intentional audiences in retail," said Chris Wissing, Chief Product Officer at Epsilon. "Our data and technology help identify more of these niche shoppers, follow their journey from online to in-store, and connect media directly to purchase outcomes for Micro Center and its brand partners."

About Micro Center

Micro Center operates thirty large computer and electronics stores in major markets nationwide. Founded in 1979 in Columbus, Micro Center is designed to satisfy the dedicated computer and electronics user. Uniquely focused on computers and related products, Micro Center offers more computers and related items (more than 20,000 items in stock) than any other retailer. Micro Center is passionate about offering a high level of customer service, with a knowledgeable and tenured sales team. Customers can visit Micro Center's 30 stores (with more locations coming soon) from coast-to-coast or microcenter.com for thousands of computer-related items, electronics, and other technology products.

Micro Center stores are located in:

Atlanta (2), Baltimore, Boston, Chicago (2), Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York (5), Philadelphia, Phoenix, St. Louis, Washington, D.C. (2), Santa Clara, and coming soon, Austin.

About Epsilon

Epsilon is a global technology, data, and services company that the world's leading brands use to harmonize consumer engagement across their paid, owned, and earned channels.

The Epsilon PeopleCloud platform includes capabilities such as data, identity resolution, customer data platforms, clean rooms, digital media, retail media, site personalization, direct mail, loyalty, email marketing, and measurement. By applying artificial intelligence against privacy-centric identity resolution—embedded in data-enriched analytic, marketing, and media solutions and services—Epsilon allows marketers to bridge the divide between marketing and advertising technology, engaging consumers with 1 View, 1 Vision, and 1 Voice. For more information, visit www.epsilon.com.

Media Contact

Meg Adrion, Micro Center, 1 614-850-3000, [email protected], microcenter.com

Dan Ackerman, Micro Center, [email protected], microcenter.com

SOURCE Micro Center