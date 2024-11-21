Micro Center Named Top Tech Retailer in the U.S. by PCMag Readers

"When it comes to in-store experiences, Micro Center reigns supreme." Post this

A Winning Formula: Unmatched Customer Experience

PCMag's annual survey gathers feedback from thousands of readers to evaluate their favorite places to purchase technology. Micro Center earned high marks for customer satisfaction, selection, and technical support, outperforming national competitors in nearly every category. The honor reflects the company's core mission: to be the ultimate resource for tech enthusiasts and professionals alike.

In its assessment, PCMag noted, "Micro Center earns the highest combined satisfaction score for both online and physical store experiences," adding, "When it comes to in-store experiences, Micro Center reigns supreme. If you're fortunate enough to live near one of its 28 locations (with a 29th opening soon in Santa Clara, CA), it's worth a visit the next time you need new tech gear. Customers rate Micro Center exceptionally high in overall satisfaction, likelihood to recommend, product selection, and customer service."

The survey is conducted annually, and Wendy Sheehan Donnell, Editor-in-Chief, PCMag and Vice President of Content for Ziff Davis, said, "Helping find the right technology is at the core of our mission here at PCMag. For the ever-important question of the top stores for buying that tech, we turn to our shop-savvy readers, who have helped us determine the best places to buy PCs and electronics in the US."

Rick Mershad, CEO of Micro Center, said: "We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from PCMag readers. It validates the hard work of our associates and our relentless focus on creating an exceptional shopping experience. Whether it's offering the latest products or providing expert guidance at our Knowledge Bars, Micro Center is committed to helping our customers stay ahead in the rapidly evolving world of technology."

About Micro Center

Micro Center operates twenty-eight large computer and electronics stores in major markets nationwide. Founded in 1979 in Columbus, Micro Center has been a trusted name in technology retail for over four decades, renowned for its knowledgeable associates and extensive product offerings. Uniquely focused on computers and related products, Micro Center offers more computers and related items (more than 25,000 items in stock) than any other retailer. Micro Center is passionate about offering a high level of customer service, with a knowledgeable and tenured sales team. Customers can visit Micro Center's 28 stores (with more locations coming soon) from coast-to-coast or microcenter.com for thousands of computer-related items, electronics, and other technology products.

Micro Center stores are located in:

Atlanta (2), Baltimore, Boston, Chicago (2), Cincinnati, Charlotte, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York (5), Philadelphia, St. Louis, Washington, D.C. (2), and more stores, including Santa Clara, coming soon.

