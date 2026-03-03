Micro Center North Jersey Announces Grand Re-Opening in May 2026

Micro Center is thrilled to announce that its North Jersey location will host a Grand Re-Opening in May 2026, unveiling a modernized shopping experience.

HILLIARD, Ohio, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Big things are coming to New Jersey. Micro Center is thrilled to announce that its North Jersey location will host a Grand Re-Opening in May 2026, unveiling a modernized shopping experience.

The North Jersey store has served as a cornerstone for the Tri-State tech community for years. This comprehensive remodel will feature a refreshed look and feel, including interactive experience centers where PC builders, power users, gamers, and tech enthusiasts can test-drive the latest hardware before they buy.

Exclusive new features: Ubiquiti and more

The North Jersey store is located at 263 McLean Blvd in Paterson, and will remain open during renovations. Highlights of the remodel include:

Ubiquiti Store-in-Store: A dedicated destination for pro-level networking gear. Customers can explore the latest in UniFi solutions in a specialized environment.

Upgraded BYO Department: The heart of the Micro Center experience has been leveled up. The Build Your Own (BYO) department features an expanded layout, making it easier for experts to guide you through selecting the perfect components for your next PC.

Upgraded Knowledge Bar: Our new, larger, open-format service area also adds a new Build Experience desk for build-and-learn workshops.

Next-Level In-Store Experiences: Immersive setups throughout the store allow you to feel the power of high-end hardware in action, including racing sim rigs, an extensive collection of 3D printers and accessories, new vendor displays, and a massive monitor wall.

More inventory on display: A new store design means more products are out and available for immediate pickup, ensuring that when you need a specific part, it's waiting for you on the shelf.

A premier destination with a tax advantage

This location remains a target destination for tech fans across Northern New Jersey and Manhattan. Better yet, the store's location within the Paterson Urban Enterprise Zone (UEZ) means customers benefit from a significantly lower sales tax rate, currently 3.3125% (or half the standard 6.625% New Jersey rate).

On high-ticket items like flagship GPUs or professional workstations, these savings are substantial, making North Jersey the most financially savvy destination for tech in the region.

Sign up to be the first to know

Micro Center is celebrating this milestone with exclusive deals and giveaways. You can sign up today to receive a free 128GB Flash Drive and custom Micro Center North Jersey mug, and be the first to receive updates on specific Grand Re-Opening dates and deals.

Sign up for updates and stay tuned to the official Micro Center North Jersey store page for the full schedule.

Landing page: microcenter.com/site/stores/north-jersey.aspx

About Micro Center

Micro Center operates thirty large computer and electronics stores in major markets nationwide. Founded in 1979 in Columbus, Micro Center is designed to satisfy the dedicated computer and electronics user. Uniquely focused on computers and related products, Micro Center offers more computers and related items (more than 20,000 items in stock) than any other retailer. Micro Center is passionate about offering a high level of customer service, with a knowledgeable and tenured sales team. Customers can visit Micro Center's 29 stores (with more locations coming soon) from coast-to-coast or microcenter.com for thousands of computer-related items, electronics, and other technology products.

Micro Center stores are located in:

Atlanta (2), Baltimore, Boston, Chicago (2), Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York (5), Philadelphia, Phoenix, St. Louis, Washington, D.C. (2), Santa Clara, and coming soon, Austin.

