Micro Center Offers Exclusive 10% Savings for Insider Credit Card Holders

Micro Center announces a special February offer for Micro Center Insider Credit Card holders. Customers can save 10% on their in-store purchases, making it an ideal time to upgrade tech devices or invest in new gadgets.

HILLIARD, Ohio, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Micro Center, a leading national retailer specializing in computers and electronic devices, is proud to announce a special February offer for Micro Center Insider Credit Card holders. Customers can save 10% on their in-store purchases, making it an ideal time to upgrade tech devices or invest in new gadgets.

To unlock the 10% savings, customers must include a qualifying item in their purchase, such as a new processor, TV, laptop, or desktop (including Apple products) and must use their Insider Card for the transaction. This limited-time offer presents a significant opportunity to upgrade your tech or pick up the latest gadgets, as the discount applies to the entire transaction.

This promotion is especially enticing for those planning major upgrades. For instance, if you're in the market for a new gaming setup, purchasing a desktop or laptop would get you a discount on that, and also slash the prices of all accompanying accessories purchased at the same time, be it gaming peripherals or additional hardware components.

"We're thrilled to roll out this fantastic opportunity for our Insider cardholders," said Brad Kramer, CFO and Co-COO at Micro Center. "It's more than just a promotion for us, it's a way to show appreciation to our loyal customers."

This offer is valid through March 2, 2024, and is applicable to in-store purchases only. Customers interested in taking advantage of this offer are encouraged to visit their nearest Micro Center store. As an alternative to 10% off, customers can also choose 24-month interest-free financing instead. More details about the Insider Card and this promotion can be found at https://www.microcenter.com/site/content/mcinsidercard.aspx.

About Micro Center

Micro Center operates twenty-six large computer and electronics stores in major markets nationwide. Founded in 1979 in Columbus, Micro Center is designed to satisfy the dedicated computer and electronics user. Uniquely focused on computers and related products, Micro Center offers more computers and related items (more than 30,000 items in stock) than any other retailer. Micro Center is passionate about offering a high level of customer service, with a knowledgeable and tenured sales team. Customers can visit Micro Center's 26 stores (with more locations coming soon) from coast-to-coast or microcenter.com for thousands of computer-related items, electronics, and other technology products.

Micro Center stores are located in:

Atlanta (2), Baltimore, Boston, Chicago (2), Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York (5), Philadelphia, St. Louis, Washington, D.C. (2), and more stores coming soon (Charlotte, Miami).

Media Contact

Meg Adrion, Micro Center, 1 6148503000, [email protected], microcenter.com

SOURCE Micro Center