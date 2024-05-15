Micro Kickboard Expands Market Presence with DICK'S Sporting Goods

Micro Kickboard, the official U.S. distributor of award-winning kids scooters, has partnered with DICK'S Sporting Goods to offer select Micro scooters in three premium locations, including a new House of Sport store in Boston's Prudential Center, showcasing their commitment to quality products and promoting healthy lifestyles.

BOSTON, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Launching Into Three Store Locations Signals Strategic Growth, Including New DICK'S House of Sport Location in Boston's Prudential Center

Micro Kickboard, official U.S. distributor of the most award-winning kids scooters in the world, announced their recent partnership with the largest sporting goods retailer in the United States, DICK'S Sporting Goods. This partnership will see select Micro scooters sold at 3 premium locations; two in Boston, MA and another in Ft. Myers, FL, as well as online at DICKS.com.

"DICK'S was our preferred local destination for sports equipment while our children were growing up in Grand Rapids, MI, and we're immensely proud to call them an official partner of Micro Kickboard today", said Julie Hawksworth, Co-Founder & CEO. "This partnership is about so much more than building the visibility of our scooters. DICK'S Sporting Goods shares our views on the importance of quality products, promoting healthy lifestyles, and positively impacting the communities that have supported us."

Partnering with DICK'S marks a major milestone for increasing the visibility of, and accessibility to, Micro scooters across the U.S. By choosing to feature Micro Kickboard scooters at the opening of the newest House of Sport store, located at Prudential Center in Boston, MA, customers will have the opportunity to experience the quality, selection and durability of Micro's diverse range of scooters first-hand.

For more information on Micro Kickboard scooters and their availability at DICK'S Sporting Goods stores, visit: https://bit.ly/Micro_DSG.

About Micro Kickboard: Founded by husband-and-wife duo Geoff and Julie Hawksworth, Micro Kickboard proudly serves as the U.S. partner of Swiss company Micro-Mobility, renowned globally for crafting premium scooters and kickboards. Committed to fostering eco-conscious lifestyles, Micro Kickboard specializes in delivering innovative personal transport solutions aimed at elevating mobility while reducing environmental footprints. With a steadfast dedication to quality and sustainability, Micro Kickboard continues to redefine urban commuting experiences (for adults as well as kids) through its cutting-edge products and unwavering commitment to sustainability. For more information, visit Micro Kickboard's website at www.microkickboard.com.

Media Contact

Justin McQueen, Micro Kickboard, 1 (888) 236-5657, [email protected], www.microkickboard.com

SOURCE Micro Kickboard