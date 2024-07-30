Microbial Expression Optimization: How E. coli Strain Development Innovations are Shaping the Future of Drug Production, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

As an increasing number of promising novel drug targets are discovered, many difficult-to-express and harder-to-produce compounds are reaching and subsequently failing in the development phase, demanding a new generation of unique microbial manufacturing solutions. Post this

As an increasing number of promising novel drug targets are discovered, many difficult-to-express and harder-to-produce compounds are reaching and subsequently failing in the development phase, demanding a new generation of unique microbial manufacturing solutions.

In this webinar, the expert speaker will discuss how innovative microbial technologies will allow for improved production of recombinant proteins, including therapeutic proteins for new medicinal products.

More specifically, the speaker will present Vectron Biosolutions' recent research using novel, in-house technology platforms for expression vector design and secretion in E. coli. These technologies allow for the cost-efficient production of biologically active proteins, which are then transported out of the cell for simplified downstream processing.

The success of any microbial program with commercial aspirations must be built on an expert strain development strategy with current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) in mind. The speaker will briefly focus on strain development and how biomanufacturing can help create a one-stop shop for next-generation drug developers looking to hit their next milestone.

Register for this webinar today to explore the advancements in strain development for the efficient production of recombinant proteins using Escherichia coli.

Join Dr. Trond Erik Vee Aune, CEO, Vectron Biosolutions AS, for the live webinar on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Microbial Expression Optimization: How E. coli Strain Development Innovations are Shaping the Future of Drug Production.

