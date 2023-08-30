Microdose Fitness Announces New Comprehensive Strength Programs and Innovative Breathing Course

Microdose Fitness, led by industry expert William Byrd, announced the launch of its suite of strength training programs as well as a mobility breathing course.
BOSTON, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The basic strength program aims to introduce beginners to the world of strength training, building a solid fitness foundation. The intermediate strength program ramps up the intensity, aiding individuals ready to elevate their fitness journey. The advanced strength program is designed for those seeking an extra edge and the challenge of mastering high-level techniques.
Simultaneously, Byrd also introduced an advanced mobility breathing course, a fusion of dynamic mobility and breath control exercises. This course offers a holistic approach to fitness, highlighting Byrd's commitment to promote not just physical strength but overall wellbeing.
"The goal with these new offerings is to empower individuals at every stage of their fitness journey," said personal trainer, William Byrd. "From those taking their first steps in strength training to seasoned athletes seeking new challenges, our programs are meticulously crafted to cater to everyone. Plus, our new mobility breathing course adds a refreshing, holistic dimension to traditional fitness routines."
The release of these programs is a testament to Microdose Fitness's ongoing mission to revolutionize the fitness industry by bridging the gap between beginner, intermediate, and advanced fitness enthusiasts, while promoting the integration of strength, function, and wellness.
For more information about Microdose Fitness's new programs, visit www.microdosefitness.com.
About Microdose Fitness
Microdose Fitness provides modern fitness programs that promote physical strength, peak performance, and overall wellbeing. They pride themselves on their innovative approach to fitness, offering carefully tailored programs that cater to all fitness levels.
Media Contact
[email protected], Microdosefitness.com, 1 6175052627, [email protected], Microdosefitness.com
SOURCE Microdosefitness.com
