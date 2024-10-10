Microdosing Collective Welcomes Sam Chapman as Policy and Development Director

With an estimated 600,000 people in the U.S. already actively microdosing, there's an urgent need for education and policy reform. Post this

Chapman, known for his contributions to Oregon's groundbreaking psychedelic policy reforms and success as the Founding Executive Director of the Healing Advocacy Fund, joins the Microdosing Collective at a time when interest in microdosing for wellness is rapidly growing. His appointment signifies the organization's commitment to shaping responsible and informed policies around microdosing while bolstering its fundraising capabilities.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sam to our team," said Paul F. Austin, co-founder of the Microdosing Collective. "Sam's extensive experience in psychedelic policy reform, his remarkable fundraising achievements, and his success in Oregon make him the ideal person to lead our policy initiatives. His expertise will be invaluable as we work towards creating a legal and safe framework for microdosing."

"Joining the Microdosing Collective represents an exciting new chapter in my career dedicated to expanding access to safe and affordable psilocybin therapy," said Chapman. "I've witnessed the transformative potential of psychedelic medicines, and I believe microdosing represents a crucial frontier in mental health and wellness. I'm eager to leverage my experience in policy reform, fundraising, and strategic partnerships to advance the Collective's mission and create a future where microdosing is not only legal but also safely regulated and accessible to those who can benefit from it."

Joshua Kappel, co-founder of the Microdosing Collective, also emphasized the significance of Chapman's role: "With an estimated 600,000 people in the U.S. already actively microdosing, there's an urgent need for education and policy reform. Sam's proven track record in driving policy changes and his ability to build strategic partnerships will be crucial in our efforts to create a legal microdosing market that prioritizes safety and efficacy."

As Policy and Development Director, Chapman will lead efforts to create momentum around changes to state and federal policy to support the legalization of microdosing. His work will focus on developing regulatory frameworks that differentiate microdosing from higher, consciousness-altering doses of psychedelics. Additionally, Chapman's fundraising expertise will play a crucial role in securing the resources needed to advance the Collective's mission.

With Chapman's addition, the organization is poised to make significant strides in its mission to create a world where sub-perceptual supplementation of psychedelics is safe, legal, and accessible to everyone.

Bridging the gap between the underground psychedelic culture and mainstream policy reform, the Microdosing Collective aims to establish a legal framework for microdosing psychedelics, particularly psilocybin, as wellness supplements. The organization advocates for legal, regulated, and safe access to minimize abuse and harm, while educating the public on the benefits and risks of a regulated microdosing industry.

