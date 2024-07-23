Micronotes Cross-Sell™ Now Available Through The Jack Henry Vendor Integration Program (VIP)

"Through Banno, financial institutions can leverage Micronotes to engage consumers more frequently and with greater personalization using out-of-the-box machine learning."- Devon Kinkead, Micronotes, Founder & Chairman Post this

This integration contributes to Jack Henry's growing ecosystem of over 950 fintechs, providing approximately 7,500 financial institutions with relevant financial products and services for their account holders.

Financial institutions nationwide use Micronotes to grow deposits, book loans, and retain existing customers with cloud-based digital engagement solutions that turn digital channels into revenue generators using big data, AI, and automation to deliver thousands of offers to improve customer retention and drive new customer acquisition.

"Through Banno, financial institutions can leverage Micronotes to engage consumers more frequently and with greater personalization using out-of-the-box machine learning. The process makes banking data actionable and automates the outreach to the consumer."- Devon Kinkead, Micronotes, Founder & Chairman

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Jack Henry (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs.

For more than 47 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their account holders. We empower approximately 7,500 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at https://www.jackhenry.com/

About Micronotes

Financial institutions nationwide already use Micronotes to grow deposits, book loans, and retain existing customers. Micronotes' technology leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver cloud-based digital engagement solutions to start conversations, develop customer relationships, build trust with new and existing customers, and promote personalized banking services that accelerate deposits, loans, and customer retention. Micronotes' solutions enhance the customer experience and drive new growth avenues for banks and credit unions.

Micronotes is based in Boston. Additional information is available at https://micronotes.ai/

