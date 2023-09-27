Micronotes.ai, a Leading FinTech Company, Unveils Prescreen Acquire™: A Revolutionary Credit Marketing Platform for Community Financial Institutions.

Micronotes.ai, the Boston-based financial technology company serving banks and credit unions, announces the launch of Prescreen Acquire™, an industry-first platform designed to empower community financial institutions to acquire new customers and members with financially personalized, FCRA-compliant credit offers.

BOSTON, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Micronotes.ai, the Boston-based financial technology company serving banks and credit unions, announces the launch of Prescreen Acquire™, an industry-first platform designed to empower community financial institutions to acquire new customers and members with financially personalized, FCRA-compliant credit offers.

"It's time to get personal and profitable with new customer/member acquisition. Prescreen Acquire™ is not just a product; it's a game-changer in growth for community financial institutions," said Devon Kinkead, Founder and CEO of Micronotes.ai.

About Prescreen Acquire™

Prescreen Acquire leverages 230 million consumer credit records to deliver firm credit offers to creditworthy prospects in targeted service areas. The platform combines credit, email, and direct mail data and delivery with underwriting criteria, rate sheets, and geotargeting utilizing advanced algorithms to deliver creditworthy new loan customers and members who are profitable on day one.

Key Features

Hyper-Personalization - Tailored FCRA-compliant firm credit offers to meet individual needs.

Advanced Algorithms - Leverage 230MM consumer credit records for optimal targeting.

Machine Learning - Intelligent data analysis for improved marketing efficiency.

Geotargeting - Pinpoint accuracy in reaching prospects within specific service areas.

Benefits for Financial Institutions

Prescreen Acquire™ does the heavy lifting and streamlines the customer acquisition process using big data, automation, and advanced algorithms allowing institutions to focus on the quality and quantity of their new customers and members.

Prescreen Acquire™ is now available for immediate deployment. For more information, visit Micronotes.ai.

About Micronotes.ai

Micronotes.ai delivers cloud-based big data, analytics, and digital engagement solutions to financial institutions that want to start conversations, develop relationships, and build trust with new and existing customers and members.

Founded by tech entrepreneurs from MIT, the company is privately held and based in Boston. https://micronotes.ai/

Media Contact

Cynthia Laidlaw, Laidlaw Group, 1 617-423-2801, cl@laidlawgroup.com

SOURCE Micronotes.ai