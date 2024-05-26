Microquanta Embarks on Revolutionary Scale-Up with SMIT Thermal Solutions' Next-Generation Equipment for World's First GW Perovskite Factory

The proven performance and reliability reflected in uptime and output performance of the last production machine convinced us to continue our partnership with SMIT Thermal Solutions Post this

Dr. Jizhong Yao, CEO of Microquanta, expressed his confidence in SMIT Thermal Solutions, stating, "The proven performance and reliability reflected in uptime and output performance of the last production machine convinced us to continue our partnership with SMIT Thermal Solutions." His endorsement underscores the critical role of SMIT's technology in achieving unprecedented levels of productivity and reliability in perovskite solar cell manufacturing.

This strategic move not only strengthens Microquanta's position as a global leader in the renewable energy sector but also signifies a major step forward in the commercialization and large-scale production of perovskite solar cells. The GW factory is set to revolutionize the solar energy industry, offering a new paradigm of efficiency and sustainability.

About Microquanta

Microquanta Semiconductor Co. Ltd. is at the forefront of the renewable energy industry, specializing in the research, development, and manufacturing of perovskite solar cells. Founded in Hangzhou, China, Microquanta has achieved numerous world records in perovskite cell efficiency and is dedicated to bringing this innovative technology to the global market. The company's mission is to harness the power of perovskite solar cells to provide sustainable, high-efficiency renewable energy solutions worldwide.

About SMIT Thermal Solutions BV

Established in 1936 in Nijmegen, the Netherlands, SMIT Thermal Solutions BV has grown to become a global leader in providing state-of-the-art thermal equipment and process solutions. With a strong focus on innovation, SMIT has solidified its position as a premier supplier for the photovoltaics, printed electronics, and battery industries. Our comprehensive expertise encompasses not just thermal treatment, but also advanced deposition processes using thermal evaporation and (PE)CVD for both rigid and flexible substrates.

Throughout our extensive history, SMIT has been at the forefront of technological innovation, resulting in over 3000 installations worldwide, including 150 dedicated to the solar and battery sectors. Our commitment to excellence and innovation is evidenced by our dynamic workforce of 50 specialists who embody our mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions to our clients.

Expanding Our Global Footprint: SMIT Technology Wuxi and SMIT Hangzhou

In response to the increasing demand for renewable energy solutions and our commitment to serving our clients with localized support, SMIT Thermal Solutions has strategically expanded its operations in China. The establishment of SMIT Technology Wuxi and the newly founded SMIT Hangzhou are milestones in our global expansion efforts, enabling us to provide our innovative technology and services closer to one of the largest markets in the world.

SMIT Technology Wuxi serves as a testament to our dedication to the Chinese market, offering unparalleled access to our advanced thermal processing and deposition technologies for local manufacturers. Meanwhile, SMIT Hangzhou represents our latest endeavour to deepen our roots in China, focusing on research, development, and the adaptation of our solutions to meet the unique needs of the Chinese and broader Asian markets.

Media Contact

