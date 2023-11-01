This fall, Microsoft takes a huge step forward in business AI with the general release of Microsoft 365 Copilot, along with Microsoft Copilot for Windows and Bing Chat for Enterprise. Post this

"This fall, Microsoft takes a huge step forward in business AI with the general release of Microsoft 365 Copilot, along with Microsoft Copilot for Windows and Bing Chat for Enterprise," stated Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Microsoft Copilot Delivers Powerful Creativity and Productivity Gains for Business."

Microsoft Copilot in Windows

"A user might ask Copilot to change a specific PC setting, to summarize a web page, or to generate content. With the user's permission, Copilot will use Microsoft Edge content to create and to complete tasks. For example, a traveler might ask Copilot to create a table comparing the five top hotels in the city they plan to visit."

Bing Chat for Enterprise

"Bing Chat for Enterprise takes Copilot for Windows to a more secure level. While Copilot for Windows sends chat data out into the wild, Bing Chat for Enterprise adds commercial data protection. User and business data do not leave the organization. Microsoft also has no access to the chat data. Nor will it use the chat data to train underlying models."

Microsoft 365 Copilot

"Microsoft 365 Copilot combines the capabilities of large language models (LLMs) with the organization's data to offer a powerful productivity tool. And it integrates tightly with popular Microsoft 365 apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams, and Outlook."

"For example, in Outlook, Copilot saves time by summarizing long email conversations or matching the user's unique writing style to draft a detailed email. It can also help teams run more effective meetings by bringing latecomers quickly up to speed, summarizing main points, and creating action items."

Copilot Implementation Experts

When leveraging the power of Copilot and other AI-powered tools, organizations will benefit from information governance best practices and comprehensive training. As an award-winning Microsoft Partner, eMazzanti Technologies helps business leaders optimize their use of Microsoft 365 Copilot and other AI-powered features.

Have you read?

Human-centric Security Design Reduces Threats by Changing User Behavior

Managed Network Services Provider Delivers Optimal Performance and Security

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, expertly providing advanced business cyber security, retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, AI, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring, and support.

eMazzanti's consistent growth landed them on the Inc. 5000 list 9X. Recognized as a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP, NJ Business of the Year, and 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year, the company excels as a trusted outsourced IT partner! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, [email protected] or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.

Media Contact

Kent D Sorensen, eMazzanti Technologies, 14803345403, [email protected], www.emazzanti.net

SOURCE eMazzanti Technologies